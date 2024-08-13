Arizona and UCLA Basketball Keep Historic Rivalry Alive with New Multi-Year Series
Even though there is long-term excitement about Arizona joining the Big 12 Conference, there was still some disappointment that some of their rivalries that have been developed over the many years in the Pac-12 were coming to an end.
With UCLA, USC, Washington and Oregon heading to the Big 10, this realignment seemingly put an end to those schools competing against the Wildcats.
However, there was some fantastic news announced on Tuesday.
Per Arizona's own website, they announced a multi-year basketball series with UCLA that will begin this season at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on December 14.
That will be followed by two neutral-site contests taking place in 2025 and 2027.
The first will be as part of the Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas that takes place at T-Mobile Arena, while the other matchup will be in Los Angeles at a venue that hasn't been announced yet.
"We are happy to work alongside UCLA to keep this series on the schedule moving forward. For decades, Arizona-UCLA games have meant so much to our players, coaches, and fans across the country. Icons in the game of basketball have made this rivalry into one of the best in college basketball, and we look forward to adding the next chapters in the years to come," head coach Tommy Lloyd said.
The game this year should provide some fireworks as both Arizona and UCLA are expected to be Top 25 teams by the time they arrive in Phoenix for this matchup.
The Wildcats have had their way with the Bruins since Lloyd took over as head coach, holding a 6-2 record with wins over them in the 2022 and 2023 Pac-12 Tournament championship games.
For fans who want to attend this game, tickets will go on sale Wednesday, August 14, at 10:00 AM PT.