Arizona Coaches Reportedly Looking for Ways to Get Young Defender on Field
With just under a month until Arizona kicks off their 2024-25 campaign, preseason practices are giving fans an idea of how things will operate under Brent Brennan during his first year in charge.
It has not been an easy go of if for the offense so far, prompting new offensive coordinator Dino Babers to address some of the concerns that have started to arise. He doesn't feel like it will be an issue by the time Game 1 arrives since many of their problems have stemmed from installing different plays.
However, the struggles of their offensive line so far will be something to monitor.
While that side of the ball has garnered much of the attention, the Wildcats will need to have a formidable defensive unit if they want to build upon their 10-win season and compete in the Big 12 this year.
Good news is they have star cornerback Tacario Davis back after he put his name in the transfer portal before ultimately deciding to return and play under Brennan.
But Arizona will need to find some complimentary pieces in the secondary to play alongside him.
According to Jason Scheer of 247Sports, that could be one of their intriguing sophomores. He reports the coaching staff will "have to find a way to get Genesis Smith on the field consistently." They tried him out at the Star position in practice on Friday, but that didn't seem to be a fit.
Smith was a three-star recruit coming out of high school in the 2023 class.
Listed as a safety, he appeared in 13 games on defense and special teams for Arizona during his true freshman season, recording 24 total tackles, 13 of them being solo, while also getting his first career interception.
Even though he wasn't a highly-touted prospect coming into college, Smith has proven he can play at this level and will look for an even greater role with a year under his belt.
He's not projected to be a starter in the secondary, but it seems like the coaching staff is trying to figure out ways to get the Chandler native on the field more this season after he put together a solid showing last year.