Arizona Could Be Challenged by Big 12 College Football Playoff Darkhorse
The Arizona Wildcats kick off their 2024 college football season in Week 1 against the New Mexico Lobos at Arizona Stadium.
Ranked No. 21 in the polls, there will be some pressure on the Wildcats to get off to a strong start.
It is imperative they handle business against New Mexico and Northern Arizona in the first two weeks of the year as their most daunting stretch lies ahead after that.
In Games 3 and 4, Arizona heads on the road to face the Kansas State Wildcats and Utah Utes with a bye week in between. Both teams are ranked entering the season and will be a good measuring stick for the Wildcats about where they stand in the Big 12.
The game against Kansas State won’t count for conference standings since it was scheduled before realignment added four new teams to the mix, so their first official Big 12 matchup will be against Utah.
Arizona isn’t facing the most daunting schedule, as they are avoiding the other three Big 12 teams ranked entering the year; Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Kansas.
But, there is one conference foe on the Wildcats' schedule they should not overlook.
On Oct. 26, they will be hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers, who have an explosive offense led by star quarterback Garrett Greene.
That game could be more important than many people are expecting.
In the opinion of David Kenyon of Bleacher Report, the Mountaineers are one of the five teams currently outside of the top 25 that could make a run at the College Football Playoff.
“First up, the Mountaineers host Penn State. The eighth-ranked visitors laid a smackdown on WVU last season, but a much closer matchup is a logical expectation in 2024. Spring that upset, and the 'Eers wouldn't be sneaking into the national conversation with a strong Big 12 finish,” Kenyon wrote.
Opportunities to make statements throughout the season will present themselves for West Virginia. In addition to Arizona, they are facing off against Kansas, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State.
The Mountaineers’ defense is going to be tested throughout the season, but if they can hold up, look out.
The Big 12 is much deeper and dangerous than some people are giving it credit for. Along with West Virginia, the Iowa State Cyclones, a team Arizona will miss on their schedule this season, was highlighted by Kenyon as a potential CFP crasher.
All this points to how difficult it could potentially be for Arizona to compete in their first year of the Big 12 Conference, despite having superstar players at multiple units of their roster.