4 Wildcats With First-Round NFL Draft Potential
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The current Arizona coaching staff has done a great job replenishing and restoring the NFL pipeline in Tucson, producing four draft picks over the last two seasons.
The progress continued as the Wildcats had one player selected in the second round on Friday, but the ultimate goal is to have at least a few guys become first-round prospects.
Here are a few current Wildcats who could become first-round prospects as their college careers continue.
QB Noah Fifita
This is the most obvious option. Fifita has drawn praise from every member of the coaching staff during his time in Tucson and enters his redshirt senior season as the program's all-time leader in touchdown passes, a consensus top-100 player nationally, and has his sights set on several more Arizona records before his time in Tucson ends.
Plus, the uniqueness of his dual-threat playing style will be a big draw to NFL franchises as he fits the NFL game. Still, he'll have to earn it by replicating previous successes because the 2027 class is loaded with talented players like Dante Moore, Arch Manning, Sam Leavitt, Trinidad Chambliss, and others.
LB Taye Brown
The case for Taye Brown is simple. While pure linebackers may be considered a risk in the first round these days, if he achieves his goal of becoming the best linebacker in the Big 12, Brown will be nearly impossible to ignore early in the draft. He has the statistics and the work ethic to create buzz between now and the 2027 NFL Draft and will have every opportunity to earn it.
The Arizona team culture also breeds a competitive environment that pushes Brown and the other players on the team to their max each day, developing a high-level mentality and adding to their leadership capabilities. That's something that is extremely valuable at the linebacker position and will amplify Brown as a desirable prospect.
OL Matthew Lado
In the transfer portal era, it's rare to see a program give a young player the chance to excel early in his career and then double down with their faith and confidence in him, but Arizona has done that with Matthew Lado. As a redshirt freshman, he appeared in 12 games and became a starter after coming in for an injured Tristan Bounds.
With a veteran group returning, the Wildcats are still giving Lado every chance to earn a starting spot, even playing around with the idea of moving him inside to guard. That bodes well for his future, and wherever he settles, Matthew Lado has a chance to become a coveted offensive line prospect.
OL Zach Henning
Arizona grabbed Henning as a transfer from Washington with two years of eligibility remaining this season. It was considered a greta move for the program, as Henning had become a key player for the Huskies and even started games toward the end of last season.
Since arriving in Tucson, we've heard nothing but praise for Henning and his play from the coaching staff and his teammates on both sides of the ball. Sometimes that's just lip service as they try to hype up the guy, but based on the porgress Henning made last season, it seems legitimate in this case.
If Arizona can continue to develop Henning at the same pace, he could emerge as a top-tier offensive lineman for the 2027 or the 2028 NFL Draft.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.