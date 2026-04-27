4 Wildcats With First-Round NFL Draft Potential

The current Arizona coaching staff has done a great job replenishing and restoring the NFL pipeline in Tucson, producing four draft picks over the last two seasons.



The progress continued as the Wildcats had one player selected in the second round on Friday, but the ultimate goal is to have at least a few guys become first-round prospects.



Here are a few current Wildcats who could become first-round prospects as their college careers continue.



QB Noah Fifita



Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Baylor Bears in the first half at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is the most obvious option. Fifita has drawn praise from every member of the coaching staff during his time in Tucson and enters his redshirt senior season as the program's all-time leader in touchdown passes, a consensus top-100 player nationally, and has his sights set on several more Arizona records before his time in Tucson ends.



Plus, the uniqueness of his dual-threat playing style will be a big draw to NFL franchises as he fits the NFL game. Still, he'll have to earn it by replicating previous successes because the 2027 class is loaded with talented players like Dante Moore, Arch Manning, Sam Leavitt, Trinidad Chambliss, and others.



LB Taye Brown



Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) is tackled by Arizona Wildcats linebacker Taye Brown (6) during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The case for Taye Brown is simple. While pure linebackers may be considered a risk in the first round these days, if he achieves his goal of becoming the best linebacker in the Big 12, Brown will be nearly impossible to ignore early in the draft. He has the statistics and the work ethic to create buzz between now and the 2027 NFL Draft and will have every opportunity to earn it.



The Arizona team culture also breeds a competitive environment that pushes Brown and the other players on the team to their max each day, developing a high-level mentality and adding to their leadership capabilities. That's something that is extremely valuable at the linebacker position and will amplify Brown as a desirable prospect.



OL Matthew Lado



Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Michael Wooten (77) and Matthew Lado (73) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the transfer portal era, it's rare to see a program give a young player the chance to excel early in his career and then double down with their faith and confidence in him, but Arizona has done that with Matthew Lado. As a redshirt freshman, he appeared in 12 games and became a starter after coming in for an injured Tristan Bounds.



With a veteran group returning, the Wildcats are still giving Lado every chance to earn a starting spot, even playing around with the idea of moving him inside to guard. That bodes well for his future, and wherever he settles, Matthew Lado has a chance to become a coveted offensive line prospect.



OL Zach Henning



Arizona grabbed Henning as a transfer from Washington with two years of eligibility remaining this season. It was considered a greta move for the program, as Henning had become a key player for the Huskies and even started games toward the end of last season.



Since arriving in Tucson, we've heard nothing but praise for Henning and his play from the coaching staff and his teammates on both sides of the ball. Sometimes that's just lip service as they try to hype up the guy, but based on the porgress Henning made last season, it seems legitimate in this case.



Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan reacts against the SMU Mustangs in the first half during the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If Arizona can continue to develop Henning at the same pace, he could emerge as a top-tier offensive lineman for the 2027 or the 2028 NFL Draft.



