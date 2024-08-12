Arizona Football Lands Inside Top 25 of First AP Poll
At this time of writing, there are 12 days until the college football season kicks off for the "Week 0" contests.
While Arizona fans will have to wait an extra week until they see their team in action against New Mexico on August 31, that also gives the players and coaching staff more time to make sure everyone is on the same page for Year 1 under this new regime.
That is especially important as Tetairoa McMillan is starting to make his return to the practice field and they added a transfer offensive lineman as injuries are beginning to pile up.
As the countdown for kickoff continues, the preseason polls keep coming out.
Considered the 21st-best team in the country headed into this year by coaches around the country in the first Coaches Poll, Arizona also comes in at No. 21 in the AP Poll that was released on Monday.
Like it was discussed just under a week ago when the Wildcats got some Top 25 love by the coaches, these early rankings don't mean a whole lot in the grand scheme of things. Arizona still has to go out and prove it on the field if they want to build up on the success they had last season.
Still, it continues to be a positive they are viewed as one of the 25 best teams in the country.
That suggests there is plenty of talent across this roster which should help them compete in the Big 12 in their first year, hopefully setting themselves up for success moving forward under Brent Brennan.
There are a whole range of outcomes that could happen to the Wildcats this season as they have a tough conference schedule which might be difficult to navigate, but if they are able to play like the team that is considered one of the best in the nation, then they could find themselves knocking on the door of the College Football Playoff.