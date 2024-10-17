Arizona Loses Out On Four-Star Recruiting Target After Latest Commitment
Brent Brennan and his staff are looking to secure the commitments they have in the 2025 class. A short cycle following him taking over as head coach of Arizona didn't quite allow him and his staff to hit the recruiting trail hard.
Because of that, 2026 is going to be the first class they are able to put all their efforts and attention into as part of the Wildcats program.
Right now, Arizona has two commits, both rated as three-stars by 247Sports.
There is still plenty of time for them to make some waves and secure one of the top groups in the Big 12, something that will be needed if they are going to compete for conference titles on an annual basis.
Unfortunately, they got some rough news regarding one of their targets.
Four-star quarterback Helaman Casuga has officially announced his commitment to Texas A&M, making if official that he won't be continuing his career in Tucson after Arizona was heavily pursuing him.
"I believe that they're building something special down there. Obviously I want to be part of the Elko era. He's done so many great things at Duke and now he's showing he's capable of doing it at a SEC school," he said per On3.
The 6-foot-1 signal caller is ranked 144th overall in the 2026 class and No. 14 at the quarterback position by On3's Industry Ranking.
It's not a huge surprise Casuga didn't pick the Wildcats considering he didn't have them as one of his finalists, but Arizona was very much in the mix for a long period of time prior to his final cut.
The good news is the Wildcats already have two quarterback commits in their 2025 class, so it wasn't imperative they landed someone this cycle.
Where Brennan and his staff turn their attention to following this news will be seen.