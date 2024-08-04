Arizona's Linebacking Corps Could Be Their Best Defensive Unit
There are a lot of unknowns surrounding how the Arizona Wildcats might look this season.
That tends to happen whenever there is a coaching change, but when also factoring in them switching conferences, it's unclear how this roster might stack up when facing Big 12-style teams.
Still, Arizona has talented players on both sides of the ball, something that was buoyed by Brent Brennan's ability to retain those who entered their names in the transfer portal.
On the defensive side of things, there wasn't a more impactful decision than Tacario Davis choosing to continue his career as a Wildcat instead of pursuing other options elsewhere. The potential first round pick should provide a huge impact within the secondary, taking on opposing teams' top wide receivers on a weekly basis.
However, if everything goes as planned, it could be the linebacking corps that is the best unit on this defense.
Justin Spears of Tucson.com highlighted some things that took place during practice, and even though there are some young players who will be in the mix, they could all be impact performers this year.
He reports that sophomore linebacker Taye Brown has been named the starting "Mike" linebacker. That will place the former three-star recruit alongside 2023 All-Pac-12 First Team selection Jacob Manu with sophomore Kamuela Ka'aihue also factoring in.
Spears said that Ka'aihue has been impressing during practice by recovering a fumble, recording a tackle for loss, and intercepting a pass off star quarterback Noah Fifita.
Projected starter before the season, Justin Flowe, has also had a good start to camp, forcing a fumble during practice on Friday and looking like he should also get consistent playing time as well.
If all of this continues, then Arizona will have a unit that is two-deep and can cycle different players throughout the game without missing a beat.
How they ultimately perform is to be seen, but early reports are indicating that linebacker could be the best performing part of this defense on a consistent basis.