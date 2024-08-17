Arizona's Noah Fifita Has 'Strong Way to Earn a Spot in the Heisman Race'
From a preseason top 25 ranking to preseason All-Americans, Arizona has the foundation and expectations to be an elite team this season. If things go as planned, there isn't any reason why they can't accomplish that.
Their schedule isn't easy in the Big 12, but one could argue that they're playing an easier schedule than they did a year ago when they finished as a top-15 team in the country in most polls.
Things have changed for Arizona in more ways than not over the past nine months. However, one thing stayed true, and that might be all they need to continue being as elite as they were last season.
That's the return of quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, perhaps the best wide receiver-quarterback tandem in the nation.
Both have lofty expectations, especially McMillan, who's viewed as a potential top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Fifita, who's expected to get plenty of draft looks when his time comes, also has to prove to evaluators that he's as good as he proved to be last year.
Many expect that to be the case, including The Athletic.
The Athletic conducted a mock draft for the Heisman voting, selecting 34 players. Fifita was among them, coming in at pick No. 26.
When highlighting why he could win the Heisman, Fifita's decision to stay at Arizona and not leave via the transfer portal is viewed as a "strong way to earn a spot in the Heisman race" in 2024.
"Fifita’s QB rating in 2023 (165.92) is seventh-best among returning FBS quarterbacks. He tied Beck for the fourth-best completion percentage in college football last season (72.4). He returns one of the best receivers in the country in Tetairoa McMillan.
"Yes, the Wildcats are in a new conference and have a new coach. But if Arizona has another stellar season, Fifita and McMillan are going to get the majority of the credit and a lot of narrative love for not leaving the program via the transfer portal. That’s a strong way to earn a spot in the Heisman race."
If Arizona makes the College Football Playoffs, he should certainly get some looks. It'll take impressive play to win the Heisman, but he has the talent to be a sleeper pick.
If he ends up being in the mix to win the Heisman, it'd be a good sign for Arizona. Most Heisman winners are on high-level teams, so Arizona would likely have to be that for him to be considered.