Arizona Superstar Earns Preseason First-Team All-American Honors
The Arizona Wildcats football program has loftier expectations entering this season than they have in a long time. Ranked the highest they've been since the 1999 season in the AP Poll, that signals just how much talent this roster has.
Quarterback Noah Fifita will be a big reason for the success they find, but he can only be as good as the rest of the offense. Fortunately for the 2023 Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year, he has one of the best wide receivers in the nation to throw the football to.
Tetairoa McMillan, regarded as a top-10 pick in most mock NFL drafts, will look to follow up his impressive campaign a year ago with another one this season.
In 2023, McMillan posted 1,402 yards on 90 receptions with 10 touchdowns. He was perhaps the biggest factor in the success that Arizona found, finishing as a top-12 team in the nation, according to most polls.
For the Hawaii native to be drafted as high as he's projected to be, he'll need another impressive year.
All signs point to him doing so, but just how good might he be?
It wouldn't be a crazy suggestion to say he'll finish with over 1,500 yards. Arizona has a tough schedule due to joining the Big 12, but he's the type of player who'll find success against anyone.
That's exactly why he's getting the recognition he is heading into this campaign. McMillan is earning some preseason honors, being named a first-team preseason All-American by ESPN.
"One of the best pass-catch combos in college football this season will again be Noah Fifita to McMillan, and it's been that way since they were teammates in high school. The 6-5, 210-pound McMillan is a challenging matchup for any defensive back. He doesn't drop passes and excels at making contested catches. As a true sophomore, McMillan finished with 90 catches for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns. He should be even more polished as a junior."
If the duo could put together the type of numbers they're expected to, it should lead to plenty of team success, which, ultimately, is more important than anything.
There will be many new challenges Arizona faces with the conference change, but as long as McMillan and Fifita keep playing at the level they have, the Wildcats should be in a great position this season.