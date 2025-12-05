14 Arizona Wildcats Earn All-Big 12 Honors

A year after finishing 4-8, Arizona rebounded and went 9-3 in 2025. Brent Brennan righted the ship in his second season, sporting a renovated coaching staff and roster with plenty of talent at key spots.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan celebrates against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He also conquered some of his demons on the road, earning big wins and Cincinnati and Arizona State to end the season. It was a complete effort from the team this season. An offense with plenty of big-play potential and a stifling pass defense was a core part of the success on the field.

Thursday brought All-Big 12 selections, and 14 Wildcats made the cut . The group is highlighted by three first-team selections, the most such selections for Arizona since 2008, when the Wildcats were part of the Pac-10.

Congratulations to our Wildcats on their Big 12 honors! 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6GxoFPoOvk — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 4, 2025

First Team

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Big 12 was loaded with quarterback play entering the season. Lots of big arms and experienced eyes made the conference feel like it was up for grabs. Noah Fifita was one of those guys, but never mentioned at the top of the conversation.

Well, now he should be. Fifita took home first-team honors in the Big 12 at the quarterback position. He ranked within the top four passers in the Big 12 with 26 passing touchdowns, 2,963 yards and 247 completions, with just five interceptions along the way. He captained on offense, which scored 32.6 points per game (fourth in Big 12).

For the record book.@thenoah_fifita1 has officially become Arizona Football's career passing touchdown leader with his 68th career TD pass. pic.twitter.com/M0l1fToEzw — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) November 15, 2025

Fifita also surpassed former Wildcats Nick Foles and Willie Tuitama as the program's all-time leader in passing touchdowns during the season. He's also the third quarterback in program history to earn first-team all-conference honors, and the first since Bruce Hill in 1975.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) celebrates a missed field goal by the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona also landed two defensive players on the first team. Senior safety Dalton Johnson led a defense that allowed 18.9 points per game (fourth in Big 12) and a conference-best 155.9 passing yards per game.

Johnson led the Wildcats with 97 tackles, seventh-most in the Big 12, and nabbed four interceptions with eight pass breakups. A leader on and off the field, he is one of the biggest reasons for Arizona's dramatic turnaround.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates with defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) after an interception against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The other defender is slot corner Treydan Stukes . In his sixth season of college ball, Stukes made 52 tackles, six pass deflections and four interceptions. He hauled in takeaways in Arizona's final two games, and routinely made plays in the slot against opposing offenses' top receiving options.

TREYDAN STUKES: TAKE A BOW pic.twitter.com/0eWu4Mt6I3 — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) November 29, 2025

Third Team

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Kris Hutson (4) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

No Wildcats landed on the second team, but Fifita's favorite target wound up on the third team.

Senior wideout Kris Hutson led Arizona with 57 catches for 740 yards and four touchdowns. He made 24 of those catches for 341 yards and a score in Arizona's final three games. The former Oregon and Washington State receiver developed a connection with Fifita and quickly became the go-to option over the middle.

🚨 MOSS'D 🚨



Kris Hutson ain't messin' around on Senior Day. pic.twitter.com/9jcQGWhhzj — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) November 22, 2025

Linebacker Taye Brown popped off with a career-high 84 tackles and added 8.5 tackles for loss, one interception and one forced fumble. Arizona wasn't perfect in run defense, but Brown rarely missed a play, ranking second on the team in tackles.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Jay'Vion Cole (8) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jay'Vion Cole's role fluctuated during the season, but the boundary corner always found a way to get his head around to the ball. Cole was part of Arizona's three-way tie for the lead in interceptions with four, and he added three pass deflections and 23 tackles.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Taye Brown (6) and defensive back Genesis Smith (12) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The other key figure in the secondary was junior safety Genesis Smith. Like Johnson, Smith played a key role against the run in addition to his work in the deep part of the field in coverage. He made 77 tackles, eight deflections, one interception and forced a pair of fumbles in a stellar third season.

Honorable Mention

Sep 12, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Ismail Mahdi (21) wears the retro helmet for the start of the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The Wildcats had a few more key pieces secure honorable mention honors. Seven players fell into the category.

Left tackle Ty Buchanan had a strong campaign as a run blocker and allowed just three sacks.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Ty Buchanan (75) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Senior running back Ismail Mahdi led a crowded backfield with 785 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns.

GOOD MORNING MAHDI pic.twitter.com/C22F0IRqNj — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) November 15, 2025

Receivers Javin Whatley and Tre Spivey were big plays waiting to happen. Whatley was second on the team with 443 yards and four touchdowns, while Spivey found the end zone seven times in his first season in Tucson.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Javin Whatley (6) against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Defensively, middle linebacker Max Harris was a core part of the run defense, making 75 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and eight pressures.

Deshawn McKnight was also a force against the run from the interior of the defensive line, leading the team with 11 tackles for loss, while also picking up two sacks and 12 pressures.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats cornerbacks coach Chip Viney with defensive lineman Deshawn McKnight (0) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lastly, defensive lineman Tiaoalii Savea decided to come back to Tucson and had a solid season, logging 30 tackles, three tackles for loss and 11 pressures.

What do you think of Arizona's all-conference selections? Who was snubbed? To let us know, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.