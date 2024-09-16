Arizona Star Cornerback Lands With Green Bay Packers in Latest Mock Draft
The start of the season for Arizona hasn't exactly been a good one. While they're 2-1 and entering the campaign, that was the expectation, they haven't played as well as many had hoped.
It's been on both sides of the football, too. Offensively, Arizona looked to be one of the top teams in the country entering 2024.
However, after scoring a combined 29 points against Northern Arizona and Kansas State, there are many questions about the unit.
Defensively, Arizona couldn't buy a stop against K-State, allowing 31 points and 391 total yards.
There are high-level players on the defense, but as a whole, they'll need to improve entering Big 12 play.
The Big 12 is known for having elite offensive programs, and if the Wildcats continue to show what they have on that end moving forward, the year could get ugly.
It'll be up to the top players on the defensive unit to fix that. One player in particular who needs to step up is Tacario Davis.
Davis, viewed as a potential first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, hasn't played his best football in Arizona's first three games.
He'll continue to be tested over the next few months and if he doesn't step up, there's a chance he'll fall in the draft.
However, despite the rough stretch from a very good player, Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department still considers him a first-round pick.
In their latest mock draft, they had him landing with the Green Bay Packers.
"As mentioned in previous weeks, Brian Gutekunst will likely be looking to spend a high draft pick on a cornerback this spring with Eric Stokes' and Corey Ballentine's contracts about to expire. Meanwhile, the Arizona product projects to be one of the top prospects at the position in this year's draft class."
The Packers have historically had an above-average defense, which could help Davis get caught up to the speed of the NFL quicker.
He'd also have an opportunity to win right away.
It's important for him not to get too involved with mock drafts and focus on what's ahead of him. The young man certainly understands he isn't playing his best football, but if there's a player to trust on this defense to turn it around, Davis is the pick.
He'll have a great chance to prove to NFL scouts why he's as highly regarded as he is against Utah on September 28.
Fans will be hoping for him to bring his best in that contest.