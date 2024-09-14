Chiefs Land Star Arizona CB in Recent 2025 NFL Mock Draft
With the 2024-25 NFL season off and running, the Kansas City Chiefs are attempting to navigate life without cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and maintain a standard of excellence on defense. Week 1 was a solid start, as Jaylen Watson got big-time reps opposite Trent McDuffie and did an admirable job against the Baltimore Ravens.
It's never too early to look ahead to next year, though, and Kansas City's secondary is far from out of the woods just yet. 2025 NFL mock drafts are accounting for that, giving the back-to-back champs some help at the cornerback spot.
In a recent mock for CBS Sports, Josh Edwards caps off the first round of the 2025 cycle by sending Arizona standout Tacario Davis to the Chiefs.
"One characteristic that Kansas City has targeted at the cornerback position is length," Edwards wrote. "Davis has that in spades. In the absence of L'Jarius Sneed, Davis is a nod to the future."
Davis, still just 20 years old, is early in his junior campaign with the Wildcats. The California native originally entered the transfer portal following the conclusion of last season, although he ultimately decided to withdraw his name and return to Arizona. It's hard to disagree with that decision, as 2023 saw him break out and record a conference-leading 15 passes broken up and an interception in 13 games played. Davis earned All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention and AP Second-Team All-Pac-12 honors for his efforts.
Listed at 6-foot-4 on the team's site, Davis is an extremely intriguing prospect. For such a lengthy player, he possesses more than adequate speed and even respectable fluidity in his hips. Davis' size allows him to thrive in man coverage, going stride-for-stride with opposing wideouts and possessing a built-in advantage when playing the ball.
At this stage of his football career, it's natural to expect Davis to draw comparisons to Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen. Woolen made a name for himself coming out of UTSA, measuring a true 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds during the pre-draft process. That, combined with a 4.26-second 40-yard dash time and a 42-inch vertical jump, made him an athletic unicorn for his respective draft class.
With his feel for man coverage and a knack for pressing at or near the line of scrimmage, Davis would fit quite well in Steve Spagnuolo's Chiefs defense. Most mock drafts consider him a likely first-round pick so while it's too early to say he won't be available late in that frame, his final collegiate season and subsequent athletic testing could sway his draft stock either way.
Could general manager Brett Veach break the mold for the first time since trading up for Trent McDuffie back in 2022? A secondary patrolled by him and Davis would be a terrifying sight for opposing offenses.