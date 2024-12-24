Arizona Star Jonah Savaiinaea Falls out of First Round in Recent Mock Draft
The 2024 college football season was not a good one for the Arizona Wildcats, who took their lumps in the first year under head coach Brent Brennan.
After winning 10 games in 2023 under Jedd Fisch, who took the head coaching job with the Washington Huskies, the Wildcats hired Brennan away from the San Jose State Spartans.
They also changed conferences, joining the Big 12.
Things did not go well, as Arizona went 4-8.
More often than not they weren’t even competitive with six of their losses coming by at least three touchdowns.
Despite those struggles, this is a roster that features several players with NFL-level talent.
The person everyone pays attention to is star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who is expected to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
However, he isn’t the only player on that side of the ball who has a bright future as a professional.
Offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea has a chance to sneak into the first round of the draft should he have a strong offseason and pre-draft process.
Right now, he is on the cusp of being a first-round pick, as Jacob Infante has him being selected early in the second round of his recent draft picks over at Pro Football Network.
He has the versatile offensive lineman landing with the Chicago Bears with the No. 35 pick, with the order generated by the PFN Mock Draft Simulator.
“Without a great value pick available along the offensive line in Round 1, the Bears still manage to boost their interior with the second-round pick they acquired from Carolina in the trade for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft. Jonah Savaiinaea is a college tackle who arguably projects better at guard at the NFL level. He has a powerful frame with a sturdy anchor, and he maximizes that strength with low pads and a low center of gravity. He moves quite well for a 330-pounder, too, which should see him start right away in the pros,” wrote Infante.
That versatility and experience playing multiple spots in the trenches will be what teams like the most before testing begins.
His upside is tantalizing as a guard, but in a pinch, he could slide to the perimeter, similar to his teammate in 2023, Jordan Morgan, who was selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers.
Savaiinaea improved every year he was with the Wildcats, with his PFF grade increasing steadily.
He has been an excellent pass blocker in his three seasons, giving him a strong base to start with as he comes along with his run blocking.
The last three picks of the first round in Infante’s mock draft were offensive linemen.
That goes to show that moving up the order is certainly an attainable feat for the Arizona standout with good showings in the combine and pro days.