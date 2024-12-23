Arizona Wildcats Star Tetairoa McMillan Lands With AFC North Team in Newest Mock
The Arizona Wildcats offense is going to look vastly different in 2025 than it has the last few years because they will no longer have the luxury of targeting Tetairoa McMillan in the passing game.
The star wide receiver has decided to declare for the 2025 NFL draft despite having collegiate eligibility remaining.
While the Wildcats and their fans would have loved for McMillan to come back for his senior season, it isn’t all too surprising that he will be moving on.
He accomplished a ton during his time at Tucson, becoming one of the best offensive players that have ever suited up for the program.
After catching 84 passes for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns, he was named an All-American this season. The yardage led the Big 12 and was third in the country, while the receptions put him in 11th place.
He has set several Arizona records in his three campaigns with the team, finishing his career with 213 catches for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns. A force on the field, he has the tools to develop into a legitimate No. 1 receiver at the next level.
It is why some analysts are confident he will be selected within the top 10 of the 2025 NFL draft.
The only wide receiver ranked ahead of him in this year’s class is Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes, who could play cornerback at the next level.
His unique skill set is certainly tantalizing, but an argument could be made that McMillan is the best true wide receiver in this year’s class with his combination of size and skill, as he can dominate at every level of the field.
The Arizona star would improve the passing game of any team fortunate enough to select him.
In a recent mock draft done by Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network, it is the Cleveland Browns who win the McMillan sweepstakes.
They land him with the No. 8 overall pick, with the order determined by the Pro Football Network Mock Draft Simulator.
“A quarterback change doesn’t seem likely for the Browns, at least in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Whether it’s Jameis Winston, Deshaun Watson, or somebody else, they could use another explosive weapon to pair with the resurging Jerry Jeudy. While Jeudy is more of a twitchy separator, Tetairoa McMillan would be the alpha “X” receiver in Cleveland’s offense. His long and powerful frame, along with his ball skills, coordination, and reliable hands, would give the Browns a big body to throw to.”
Things fell apart for the Browns in the 2024 campaign, similarly to what happened with the Wildcats.
After the wildly successful 2023 seasons for both teams, they each regressed this year and are looking for ways to get back on track.
Adding the dynamic McMillan alongside Jerry Jeudy would be a step in the right direction for Cleveland, as they are stuck with their current quarterback situation.
The easiest way to get better offensive production from their QBs is to surround them with as many weapons as possible, and the Arizona star would certainly check that box.