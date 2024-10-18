Arizona Wide Receiver Viewing Matchup Against Colorado As 'Personal'
Arizona is looking to get back on track against Colorado this Saturday following their worst stretch of the season that now has them sitting with a 3-3 record and under .500 in conference play.
Compared to expectations coming into the year, the Wildcats have been one of the most disappointing teams in the country considering who is on their roster.
Much of the issues stem from their offense. They have regressed mightily following the departure of former head coach Jedd Fisch to Washington this offseason, and quarterback Noah Fifita is a major reason why.
Facing an improved Colorado defensive unit that has a high-powered offense who is expecting to have their superstar Travis Hunter available, Arizona has their work cut out for them to put together a good showing during this "must win" game.
But for one of the Wildcats players, this matchup has a little extra meaning.
"I am an alumni from Colorado and graduated there, so it is always going to be a bit more personal knowing that's who gave me a shot coming out of high school," wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig said per Jason Scheer of 247Sports.
The 6-foot-2 pass catcher committed to Colorado as part of their 2020 recruiting class as a three-star recruit, and after spending three years there, he entered the transfer portal where he chose Arizona.
Lemonious-Craig had the best season of his career in 2022 with the Buffaloes when he caught 23 balls for 359 yards and three touchdowns.
Coming into the program with Tetairoa McMillan and Jacob Cowing on the roster, last year was always going to hurt his overall numbers, but he still finished with 296 yards and three touchdowns on 28 catches across his 13 games.
So far in 2024, production has been sporadic for the California native, but he's still been a solid as their No. 2 wide receiver with 172 yards in the first half of the season that puts him third in that category behind only McMillan and tight end Keyan Burnett.
However, he's not worried about his stats and is looking to do what it takes for the Wildcats to come out on top over his former team.
"My goal is to go out there and help my team accomplish its goal and that's winning the football game. Whatever that means I have to do or what my role is going to be in that game, I am ready to take it head on," he added.
Lemonious-Craig could be a huge factor on Saturday with Hunter matched up against McMillan for the majority of the time, so there's a good chance he'll play a major role in Arizona having success on offense.