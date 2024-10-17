Arizona Wildcats Football Team Among Biggest Disappointments in Big 12
The Arizona Wildcats had a lot of momentum coming into the 2024 college football season.
In 2023, they went 10-3, winning double-digit games for the first time since 2014. They entered this season as the No. 21 ranked team, the first time they began a campaign with a number next to their name since 25.
Alas, that ranking didn’t last for long.
After winning their first two games against the New Mexico Lobos and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in somewhat shaky fashion, they were rudely welcomed to life in the Big 12 Conference by the Kansas State Wildcats.
While the game didn’t count for their conference record, Arizona was defeated handily, 31-7. They have a bye week after that to regroup, which they did as their best all-around performance was put together in a win over the Utah Utes on the road in their next contest.
That 23-10 victory many thought would catapult them to the levels projected in the preseason. Alas, it was just a small tease as they followed up that great performance with duds against the Texas Tech Red Raiders and BYU Cougars.
Now 3-3 heading into a game against the Colorado Buffaloes this weekend, the Wildcats have a lot of issues to iron out.
A lot of them are on the offensive side of the ball, where their dynamic duo of quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan have not been able to overcome their inefficiencies.
“High hopes of contending for the league title in the Wildcats’ Big 12 debut have fallen flat. Despite the presence of QB Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan — who is one of the top receivers in the FBS — the offense hasn’t been as explosive as expected. Arizona’s 2.08 points per drive rank 13th in the Big 12, its 37.8 percent third-down conversion rate is 12th and its red zone touchdown rate (53.3 percent) is also 12th. In goal-to-go situations, Arizona is finding the end zone 50 percent of the time, last in the league, according to TruMedia,” wrote Sam Khan Jr. and Justin Williams of The Athletic, naming Arizona as one of the Big 12’s biggest disappointments thus far.
With six games remaining in the regular season, and none against ranked opponents, the Wildcats do have a chance to build some positive momentum. A bowl game is still within reach.
But, their chances of making a run at the Big 12 championship are incredibly slim. Already 1-2 in the conference, another loss would pretty much eliminate them from contention.