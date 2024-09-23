Arizona Wildcats Big 12 Rivals Among Most Disappointing Teams in College Football
The 2024 college football season has been somewhat disappointing for the Arizona Wildcats.
Some issues have risen to the surface in Brent Brennan’s first season as head coach. Offensively, they need to get someone other than star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan going, as he is the only threat currently to make plays.
At least there is one elite playmaker on that side of the ball, as the defense has left something to be desired. The New Mexico Lobos scored 39 points in the season opener and the Kansas State Wildcats made a statement in a 31-7 rude welcome to the Big 12.
That game didn’t count toward their conference record, but Arizona came away from it learning the hard way they have some improving to do.
Improvements will need to be made quickly, as the Wildcats face another stiff test in their first game in the new conference against the Utah Utes this weekend.
While things don’t feel great in Tuscon right now, the team is still 2-1. That is what many people would have predicted they would be entering their massive Big 12 opener.
And, while taking a peek around the conference, things could certainly be worse. Arizona could be in the position of the Kansas Jayhawks.
They entered the season ranked and with high hopes, expecting to be among the Big 12 contenders for a spot in the College Football Playoff. September isn’t even over and those hopes have pretty much been extinguished.
They are 1-3, with the only win coming against Lindenwood in the season opener. Three losses have followed to Illinois, UNLV and West Virginia, all by six points or less.
There is nothing to gain from morale victories, as the Jayhawks season has quickly spiraled. Their performance has landed them in the No. 2 spot of Manny Navarro’s biggest disappointments in college football this season.
“A healthy Jalon Daniels was supposed to make all the difference for Lance Leipold’s team this season. But Daniels has been a turnover machine. His seven interceptions are the second-most among Power 4 quarterbacks behind only Michigan State’s Aidan Chiles (eight). If there’s reason for hope, it’s Kansas’ defense. The Jayhawks are allowing only 4.83 yards per play (seventh in the Big 12) and 20.3 points per game (eighth in the league).
If Daniels can protect the ball, Kansas could turn its season around. TCU visits Kansas this weekend, and the Horned Frogs are 1.5-point underdogs,” Navarro wrote over at The Athletic.
Given how close all of the final scores of their last three games have been, a little better ball security from their starting quarterback could have been the difference in the game.
The Wildcats and Jayhawks don’t face off during the regular season, but their struggles are something Arizona could take advantage of in the conference standings.