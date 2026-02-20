How Sidi Gueye Stepped Up for Arizona in Critical Win

The Arizona Wildcats were going to need additional contributors with star freshman Koa Peat on the sideline, and they got it in the form of Sidi Gueye.

Gueye was instrumental in the Wildcats 75-68 victory over the #22 BYU Cougars, scoring 4 points and grabbing 4 rebounds in a season-high 10 minutes in the contest. The freshman from Senegal was given an opportunity with Koa Peat out with a lower body injury.

For much of the season, Gueye has been an out-of-rotation depth piece for Tommy Lloyd. He’s averaging just 1.6 points and 0.8 rebounds per game on the season in only 18 appearances. Despite his limited action this season, Gueye stepped up for a shorthanded Wildcats team against a high-quality Big 12 opponent.

After the game, Lloyd talked about Gueye’s impact against the Cougars.

Lloyd’s thoughts

“I really challenged Sidi to be ready in four weeks to help the team,” Lloyd said. “It probably took a little longer than four weeks, but he got an opportunity because an opportunity arose. It was great. Sidi did a great job. Our guys practice with him everyday, and they know how he can impact the game around the rim, and how he can catch lobs and such.” I was really happy for Sidi, I thought that was really a shot in the arm for the crowd and for our team.”

Going forward, Peat will once again miss Arizona’s matchup with Houston, so Gueye will likely be a factor once again, but Lloyd is uncertain as to what extent.

“We’ll see,” Lloyd said. “Sidi not getting the playing time that he wishes he got, it’s not an indictment on him as a player. Those other three guys are really good, and I wanted to make sure those guys were in a groove. Where Sidi gets a ton of credit is, when he wasn’t getting the minutes, he has kept getting better. He’s getting stronger, and he’s kind of growing into his own. To me, what he did today is even more impressive considering that he got himself ready for this moment while maybe not getting to audition for it too much.”

Gueye and the Wildcats will now look to finish off the season strong after snapping their mini losing skid. With even more challenges coming up over the course of the final five games, the Wildcats will need to make sure they are locked in so they can enter the NCAA Tournament on a high note.

