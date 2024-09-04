Arizona Wildcats Elite Cornerback Picked by Houston Texans in Mock Draft
Arizona's offense was the story of game one against New Mexico, putting up 61 points in a 61-39 win.
Their defense eventually settled in during the second half, but it was a disappointing showing for much of the contest.
While it wasn't their best performance, it's not time to panic just yet. If Arizona struggles in Week 2 against Northern Arizona, it'll be time to question things, but until then, it's too early to worry.
However, in an offensive-focused Big 12 Conference, the Wildcats' defense will need to improve.
Allowing teams to move the football the way New Mexico did would essentially guarantee they'll lose games at some point, even if their offense is one of the best in the country.
Tacario Davis didn't have his best game on Saturday.
He finished with five tackles, but it wasn't only about how he played on the field.
Davis was ejected after picking up two personal fouls, something the Arizona coaching staff and the projected first-round pick need to get under control.
They can't give opposing teams free yards based off frustration, which was exactly what Davis did.
Just like the defensive unit as a whole, there isn't a need to worry about the star cornerback just yet. Davis will figure it out and be the player his team needs him to be.
If he does that, he'll be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft.
Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department believes that'll be the case, projecting the California native to land with the Houston Texans in their mock draft.
"The Texans signed Jeff Okudah and CJ Henderson to battle for the outside cornerback spot across from Derek Stingley. However, Kamari Lassiter might have outplayed them both and Henderson didn't even make the 53-man roster. Lassiter's best long-term spot is likely inside at the nickel. They could deploy him that way if they had a bonafide second cornerback who could keep teams from simply avoiding Stingley. A 6'4", 195 pounds, [Davis] has the length and ball skills to become a real problem if he goes to a system that will utilize his zone skills."
The Texans would be a great landing spot for the junior, as he'd have an opportunity to play for a Super Bowl contender in his rookie campaign and beyond.
Unlike Tetairoa McMillan, Davis still has things he needs to prove to evaluators.
With plenty of opportunities to play against elite offenses, look for him to lock down other teams' best wide receivers and get his name called in round one next year.