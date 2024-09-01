Star Wide Receiver’s Record-Shattering Game Leads Arizona Wildcats to Victory
Tetairoa McMillan set a new single-game receiving record and the No. 21 Arizona Wildcats’ opener turned into a shootout as they finally put away the New Mexico Lobos, 61-39, on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.
It was a fitting beginning to the start of the Brent Brennan era, as he won his debut as Arizona’s coach. Brennan, who left the head-coaching position at San Jose State to take the job, was once a Wildcats graduate assistant under the legendary Dick Tomey and served as one of Tomey’s coordinators at San Jose State years later.
McMillan — a preseason first-team All-American — was unstoppable for most of the game, as he finished with 10 receptions for 304 yards and four touchdowns. His 304 receiving yards broke Jeremy McDaniel’s single-game record and his four scores set an Arizona receiving record for a single game.
While McMillan had an incredible night, New Mexico (0-2) did all they could to make the Wildcats’ (1-0) opener a difficult one in the first half.
The contest was tight at the break, with Arizona up, 27-24, but the Wildcats pulled away in the second half as their running game came to life and the Lobos were unable to keep up with Arizona’s passing attack.
Three of McMillan’s four touchdown receptions came in the first half — a 69-yard grab from quarterback Noah Fifita, followed by a 17-yard score and a 78-yard touchdown reception.
In the third quarter, McMillan burned the Lobos again, this time with a 40-yard score.
He finished last season with 90 receptions, 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns as the Wildcats went 10-3 in its last season in the Pac-12 Conference. McMillan is playing like he wants to beat those numbers this year.
Thanks in part to McMillan’s huge night, Fifita had a massive performance of his own, as he threw for 422 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.
The Wildcats — who are working through trying to find a new lead back — got 90 yards and three scores from Quali Conley and another 106 yards and a touchdown from Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who previously played at New Mexico. The Wildcats had 205 team rushing yards by game’s end.
New Mexico exposed flaws in Arizona’s defense early, as quarterback Devon Dampier rushed for 130 yards and two scores and threw for another 260 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Dampier led the Lobos in rushing, while Luke Wysong caught eight passes for 129 yards and a touchdown.
The Wildcat defense gave up 471 yards and was left with plenty to work on entering next week’s action.
Arizona remains home to face Northern Arizona on Saturday while New Mexico is idle before traveling to Auburn on Sept. 14.