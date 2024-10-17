Arizona Wildcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes Three Defensive Stars to Watch
How the Arizona Wildcats defense plays on Saturday against the Colorado Buffaloes will be key to determining if the Wildcats can end a stretch in which they've lost three of their last four games.
Kickoff at Arizona Stadium is set for 1 p.m. mountain with the game set to be broadcast on Fox.
In each of those three losses, the Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 in Big 12) have given up at least 28 points. As the offense has had trouble putting points on the board, the defense has suffered against the offense’s inability to carry its own weight.
Decimated by injuries and further short-handed by the loss of linebacker Jacob Manu to a targeting call against BYU, the unit gave up a season-high 41 points.
The Buffaloes (4-2, 2-1) do give up some points defensively. In four of their six games, Colorado has given up at least 21 points. Strangely in those four games, there are actually .500. But every defense has its breaking point and the Buffaloes may be reaching theirs.
But, then again, when you have such a good offense to lean on, it gives the defense a little bit more breathing room.
Here are three defensive players to watch for each team.
Arizona
LB Jacob Manu
Manu should be back this week and if you need any more convincing about how important he is to the defense, just look at how they performed without him against the Cougars. It's not just that Manu has 43 tackles for the season, but he's the player who makes sure that everyone gets in the right places defensively. Without him, the Wildcats defense can be directionless.
DB Genesis Smith
It's now possible that defensive back Tacario Davis may miss Saturday's game due to injury. The Wildcats have already lost two starting defensive backs for weeks. It makes the play of Smith even more important to a unit that remains short-handed on the back end. He has two interceptions and 24 tackles, but he may have to play even better against Colorado.
DL Stanley Ta'ufo'ou
We don't say his name much, but maybe that needs to change after his recent performances. He has 11 tackles and he's one of a handful of Wildcats with more than one quarterback sack. He doesn't get a lot of attention, but in the framework of this defense, he's vital to helping Arizona stop the run and put pressure on the passer.
Colorado
CB Travis Hunter
It isn't just that Hunter is an elite wide receiver. He's also an elite cornerback, too. Whichever NFL team ends up with him next April is going to be very happy. He only has 16 tackles, but he has defended three passes and he has two interceptions as he plays nearly every snap on both sides of the football.
CB Preston Hodge
We talk a lot about Hunter, but Hodge shouldn't be overshadowed. He more than holds his own in a secondary that also includes the coach's other son, Shilo Sanders. Hodge has 18 tackles for the season and has as many interceptions as Hunter. He's also defended four passes. He is the perfect complement to one of college football's best all-around players.
S Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig
Colorado’s defensive talent clearly lies in its secondary. This safety is one of the most productive defenders in the Big 12. He has 43 total tackles (36 solo) and is a dynamic playmaker who can handle coverage and getting to the quarterback. He’ll make plays all over the field on Saturday.