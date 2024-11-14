Arizona Wildcats Guard Makes Dick Vitale's List of Prime Time Players
The Arizona Wildcats have had their fair share of superstars throughout the history of their program.
From Luke Walton to Richard Jefferson, it is a list of men who made a name for themselves at the collegiate level on the hardwood through their brilliant play night in and night out.
While fifth-year senior Caleb Love may not have spent his entire collegiate tenure with Arizona, he is still another member of that list.
Love is in his second season with the Wildcats after transferring from the North Carolina Tar Heels. He spent the first three years of his collegiate career there, feeling the highs of making the Final Four before being knocked out in the National Championship, and the lows of missing out on the dance altogether.
Despite the roller coaster ride of success he has been on, his skill as a floor general has remained.
Now, in his final year of collegiate eligibility, the senior has seen his name rise up the ranks of notoriety across college basketball, with the latest inclusion being one of the 16 Prime Time Players this year for legendary talking head Dick Vitale of ESPN.
"Love is in the air," writes Vitale. "Caleb Love is the floor general every team needs, and moving to the Big 12 is going to bring out the best in him. It's a nightly showdown out West, and Love's got what it takes."
Love is no stranger to tough competition.
His tenure with the Tar Heels saw him in the ACC, where he would face the Duke Blue Devils and Louisville Cardinals (among others) regularly.
While it is not as much of a powerhouse as the Big 12, the Pac-12, in basketball at least, was no pushover.
The veteran guard has faired well early in the year, though it has come in a small sample size of only two games. Love has scored 13.5 points on 45.8% shooting with 3.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds, while only drawing one total personal foul across 22.0 minutes in those two contests.
The workload is sure to increase as the campaign progresses, and his minutes per game will see an increase much closer to his career average of 32.5.
The Wildcats' first two matchups have been blowouts, too, so there is no need to leave the star on the court in an already-decided game to heighten the chance of injury.
It has been a stellar collegiate career for the guard thus far, and he's looking to cement his Arizona legacy with a deep March run this season.