Arizona Wildcats Have Two Players Selected in 2025 NBA Mock Draft
The Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball team is one of the most talented squads in the country. They have a lot of momentum entering the campaign, as Tommy Lloyd has helped get the program back on track.
In his three seasons at the helm, Arizona has won at least 27 games and been, at worst, a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. That production is excellent given where the team was headed when he took over the job.
Another area that Lloyd has excelled at since taking over is getting players into the NBA.
In three seasons, he has had four players drafted. Bennedict Mathurin and Dalen Terry were first-rounders in 2022, selected No. 6 and No. 18 by the Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls. In the second round, No. 33 overall, Christian Koloko was picked by the Toronto Raptors.
There wasn’t a player selected in 2023, but in 2024, Pelle Larsson heard his name called at No. 44 by the Houston Rockets.
Will the Wildcats have any more players reach the pros after this season? In an early 2025 NBA mock draft, two more will hear their names called.
In the first round, big man Motiejus Krivas lands with the Rockets, via the Phoenix Suns, with the No. 17 overall pick.
“Another super giant, Krivas looks like an awesome breakout bet based on how he played as a backup behind Oumar Ballo last season. Big men aren’t supposed to move the way he does. He has great coordination and footwork and showcases outstanding touch. He’s also willing to initiate contact and play through it. He seals his man when he can on the block and also moves well in ball screens when rolling to the rim. He also makes his free throws and has soft hands that seem to catch everything in his area. He rebounds well on both ends of the court. In this Arizona scheme that accentuates big men, Krivas has a chance to be the best one who has come through in Tommy Lloyd’s tenure,” wrote Sam Vecenie of The Athletic.
Based on the scouting report shared by the basketball expert, it would not be surprising if Krivas moves his way into the lottery by the time the draft rolls around next June.
He has all of the skills NBA teams are looking for in big men, as he possesses the athleticism to handle things on the perimeter, where the game is going more and more.
Joining him on the mock is guard KJ Lewis. He is selected by the Brooklyn Nets with the first pick of the second round, No. 31 overall.
After coming off the bench last season, Lewis is set for an expanded role just like Krivas. He will be taking over as a starting guard alongside Caleb Love after Ky Boswell opted to transfer to Illinois.
Last season, Lewis came off the bench in all 36 of his appearances, averaging 18.3 minutes per game. He scored 6.1 points with 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals as a freshman.