Arizona Wildcats Head Coach Takes Full Responsibility for Ugly Loss to Kansas State
Coming into this past Friday night's massive, top 25 matchup, the Arizona Wildcats had some questions they had to answer regarding which version of their offense and defense was going to show up.
Was it the offense that put up tons of points in Week 1, or was it the one that was largely shut down by an FCS-level opponent in the next game?
As for the defense, it was the complete opposite as they were gashed in the opener and were able to show their teeth in Week 2.
Well, those questions were answered on Friday, and the answers were not positive.
After an opening drive touchdown, the Wildcats didn't score a single pointe again en route to getting completely dominated, 31-7. They had three straight possessions where they punted, followed by three straight where they turned the ball over on downs.
It was ugly.
Even quarterback Noah Fifita, who was so good last season and during the opener, looked like he had taken a massive step back.
The defense still clearly has some holes, specifically on the ground as they have given up 446 total yards rushing when facing FBS opponents.
Arizona came into the matchup ranked No. 21 in the nation, viewed as a team who could compete for a Big 12 championship and a spot in the expanded College Football Playoff.
Right now, no one has those proclamations.
The Wildcats have a lot to work on during their bye week after being dominated by Kansas State, something head coach Brent Brennan is fully aware of after taking responsibility for the loss.
"At the end of the day I need to coach this team better. It all starts with me," he said per Jason Scheer of 247Sports.
There is certainly plenty of self-inflicted wounds they can clean up, starting with penalties that seemingly stalled drive after drive on Friday.
Arizona will have to use these two weeks before their massive matchup against Utah on Sept. 28 to get everything clicking, or else they are going to put themselves in an early hole when it comes to competing for the conference.