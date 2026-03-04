Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd is going to preach to his team how important it is to handle their business in the last game of the regular season on Saturday. The Wildcats will be coming off a game where they completed one of their goals for this season.

The Wildcats won the Big 12 outright Championship earlier this week and are now looking to do bigger things later this month. But first, they must handle their next opponent, the Colorado Buffaloes.

We all know what Colorado will be thinking about on Saturday. That is taking down the best team in college basketball and storming the court. Arizona needs to make sure they put a stop to that early in this game and makes them feel like they never had a chance to win this game.

The last thing Arizona wants to do is let Colorado fans into this game by coming out and starting slow. That often leads to letting teams hang around, and when you do that, anything could happen.

Arizona Still has Business to Take Care of

I do not expect that to happen because of the type of team that Lloyd has built this season. Lloyd is going to continue what he has been doing all season long, making sure his team is practicing hard and that his team is learning from the mistakes they made in their last game.

That is something Lloyd and his coaching staff do well. Lloyd will have his team ready and will make sure they do everything they need to do to make sure they head into the conference tournament with motivation.

"Obviously, a great day for our program, a great accomplishment, but we want to keep it moving," Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said after winning the Big 12. "I'm not going to make light of it and gloss over it, but we want to keep it moving. We want to play good Saturday in Colorado and kind of meet the standard, but the guys were great today."

Arizona wants to make sure it handles business as well because it does not want to drop in any standings that could lead to the conference tournament and the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

They also do not want to give the committee anything to think about when it comes to their seeding. Arizona has huge plans, but they know they have to take it one game at a time, like they have been all season long.

