How Arizona’s Physicality Gives Them An Advantage

The Arizona Wildcats handled another top-tier Big 12 opponent, knocking off the Iowa State Cyclones 73-57 in dominant fashion.

The Wildcats cruised to their 28th win of the season and clinched the Big 12 regular-season crown with the victory. As they’ve done all season, the team dominated every physical aspect of the game, forcing the Cyclones to shoot just 29 percent from the field and 23 percent from three-point range.

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) makes a lay up during the second half of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The Wildcats also dominated the glass in the win over Iowa State, coming away with 40 rebounds to Iowa State’s 33, while crushing the Cyclones on the defensive glass 31-18.

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) blocks Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Awaka’s Thoughts

After the game, Tobe Awaka , who came away with 15 rebounds, 2 blocks, and a steal on defense, talked about the importance of the heightened physicality they’ve shown all season, and how it’s guided them to one of the best seasons in program history up to this point.

“I think this league forces you to test yourself day in, day out,” Awaka said. “There's such a dynamic amount of teams with different play styles. So, you're going to get tested all throughout. And, I think it's a great sort of preparation period. We've taken some hits, last year, uh, this year, but I think I'm just proud of the way that we've bounced back and the way that we've been able to just sort of galvanize as a group.”

Lloyd’s Thoughts

Head coach Tommy Lloyd also spoke on the physicality needed to compete in the Big 12.

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd looks out to fans after they defeat the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

“This team's built that way,” Lloyd said. “I think the narrative that we were soft is lazy. I mean, look at our stats. Look at our analytics. We've always been a great rebounding team. We've always pounded the paint. If you want to just be lazy and not pay attention and say we're soft because we're on the West Coast, be lazy."

"I'd love to play against you, because we know we got dudes, and we love this game and I and I'm okay with this style of game. If you want to compete at the highest level of college basketball, you better be able to go toe-to-toe with somebody. So, that's how we're built. And I think we've always been built that way.”

Feb 28, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) celebrates during the first half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The Wildcats will have one more game against Colorado to close out the regular season. Assuming they are one of the four 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, Arizona has a good shot at winning its second national title in program history.





