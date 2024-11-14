Arizona Wildcats Key Player Ranked As Borderline First-Round Prospect in NFL Draft
Despite their underwhelming overall performance on the field, the Arizona Wildcats have some incredibly talented individual players. You may not know it based on their 3-6 record, but they are there.
A lot of attention has been given to star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who is one of the most productive pass catchers in the nation for the second consecutive season. He is single-handily carrying the passing offense, lapping his teammates in production.
Professional scouts are watching him closely, as he has a chance to be a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft should he declare.
Alas, he isn’t the only offensive player that people are keeping an eye on.
The same can be said about offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea. Steadily improving each season in Tuscon, he has played at a high level throughout 2024, putting him on the radar as a first-round pick.
But based on where Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranks him on his big board, the Wildcats lineman still has work to do. He currently holds the No. 32 spot, which if all the players were selected in order, would mean being the final pick of the first round.
“After playing mostly guard his first two seasons, Savaiinaea has been exclusively a tackle (left and right) this season. Though he has the length and initial quickness to stay on the outside, I think his best spot in the NFL will be back inside, where he shows better control and power.”
That versatility is something that will come in handy for him at the next level. Teams could rank him over other offensive linemen knowing that in a pinch, they can put him at one of four positions in the trenches.
It is a similar trait that Jordan Morgan, a first-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 NFL Draft possessed when he declared after playing collegiately at Arizona.
Making a move like that isn’t always going to produce anything positive, but in this case, it has. Savaiinaea has played well, receiving an overall offensive grade of 71.6 over at PFF, an improvement from the 69.1 he had last season and the 63.3 he earned in his first season with the Wildcats.
He has had some elite pass-blocking performances on the perimeter this season, registering a grade of 85 or higher three times. His overall season grade in pass-blocking is 81.5.
There is a lot to like about his game, as he possesses a strong base to work with. He should find success anywhere he plays, but the interior is where he could truly shine.