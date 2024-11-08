Arizona Wildcats Standout Offensive Player Lands in First Round of NFL Mock Draft
Arguably the most disappointing team in college football this season has been the Arizona Wildcats.
After winning 10 games last season, some people thought they were a dark horse heading into their first season in the Big 12. If they were competitive enough, they could challenge for a spot in the championship game and a College Football Playoff berth.
Instead, they have fallen woefully short of expectations.
After their embarrassing 56-12 loss to the UCF Knights last week, the team is now 3-6 and riding a five-game losing streak. It will be a small miracle at this point if they can even become bowl-eligible.
Despite the lack of team success, there are a few players who have stood out for their individual success.
Leading the way in that regard is star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. He is on pace to break some program records and is looking more and more like a lock to be a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Joining him as a potential first-round pick is offensive lineman Jonah Savaainaea. In a recent mock draft done by Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic, he lands with the Houston Texans at No. 23.
“C.J. Stroud’s immediate NFL success was rare enough to overshadow the fact he didn’t have much of anything on his offensive line. The injury situations hitting Houston’s playmakers have hampered Stroud’s ability to minimize the damage against pressure, too, so it’s time to invest here — especially in the middle. Savaiinaea, an OT this year, is more than capable of helping,” he wrote.
Baumgardner lists Savaainaea as an interior lineman at center/guard, but as he stated, has been playing on the perimeter this season. That kind of versatility is something NFL teams will love, as they can trust him to fill in at any spot in the trenches.
Houston would be a great landing spot for him, as he would have a chance to get into the lineup right away. Protecting their prized asset, star quarterback C.J. Stroud is priority No. 1, 2 and 3 for the franchise.
After adding to his weaponry this offseason, acquiring wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills and running back Joe Mixon from the Cincinnati Bengals, it is time to commit to the offensive line.
As Baumgardner stated, the injuries to the skill position players, who helped compensate for the lack of production in the trenches, are no longer a safety net in 2024. As a result, upgrades need to be made so Stroud can find success even when his weapons are not 100 percent healthy.