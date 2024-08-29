Arizona Wildcats Men's Basketball Team Announces Coaching Staff Changes
The Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball team is going to look a little different on the court during the 2024-25 season. Not only have they added some new faces to the roster, but the coaching staff under Tommy Lloyd has been updated.
TJ Benson has been promoted to assistant coach after being the special assistant to the head coach and recruiting coordinator for the previous three years. Recruiting coordinator is a title Benson will still retain.
Before this role change, he not only helped with scheduling and recruiting, but he also assisted with scouting reports.
Now, he will be more hands-on during practice and games in addition to off-campus recruiting.
"I appreciate Coach Lloyd providing the opportunity to be part of the best staff in the country over these past three years and to now move into the assistant coach position" Benson said. "Being from the Phoenix area, I have always known what Arizona Basketball means to this state and I'm humbled to be able to play a part in continuing that amazing tradition. I look forward to helping our student-athletes continue to develop on and off the court as they progress through their basketball careers."
Taking over as president of basketball operations will be Matt King.
He joins the Wildcats program after four years with Position Sports, as his expertise in running events will come in handy.
King had a hand in the “Hall of Game” series Arizona participated in during the 2023-24 campaign when they faced off against Alabama at Footprint Center in Phoenix, where Position Sports is based. He also played a major part in the rivalry between Arizona and UCLA continuing despite the Pac-12 being no more.
"I want to thank Coach Lloyd, the staff and student-athletes for welcoming me into the Arizona Basketball family with open arms," King said. "Arizona basketball holds a special place is the hearts of fans around the world, and that's a testament to the people that have built it up over many decades. The program is on par with the top teams in the country and I look forward to working collaboratively with the entire university and athletic department to do all that we can to achieve more in the years ahead."
The Wildcats are also taking advantage of the new NCAA rules that have increased the number of on-court coaches per staff.
Rem Bakamus and Ken Nakagawa were both elevated to assistant coaches as a result.
They will be joining associate head coach Jack Murphy and fellow assistants Steve Robinson and Benson.
"TJ, Rem and Ken have all played instrumental roles in the success we have had in our three years at Arizona," Lloyd said. "And the addition of Matt to our staff will enhance every aspect of our program, both internally and externally. Each of them are outstanding people to begin with and are excellent at what they do, so we thrilled they are here to help us continue the excellence that is expected with Arizona Basketball."
Bakamus has been with Arizona since the 2021-22 season as the director of player development. Nakagawa held the title of director of advanced scouting previously as he is set to begin his fourth year with the program.