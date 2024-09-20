Arizona Wildcats Men’s Basketball Transfer Reveals What He Will Bring to Team
The frontcourt for the Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball team is going to look vastly different during the 2024-25 season than it did last year.
Starting center Oumar Bello is now a member of the Indiana Hoosiers, creating a huge void. As an All-Pac-12 First Team and Pac-12 Defensive Team member, replacing the talented two-way center is easier said than done.
It will take a total team effort, but a few players will specifically be tasked with playing minutes in the middle.
Of the guys who head coach Tommy Llyod will be relying on is Tobe Awaka.
A transfer from the Tennessee Volunteers, Awaka is listed as 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds. There will be times this season when he is playing power forward alongside Motiejus Krivas, but he will have his fair share of minutes at the center spot.
What can be expected from the New York native?
Physicality, toughness, effort and the willingness to do whatever it takes to win.
“Coach Barnes is definitely heavy on effort, defense, making game winning plays,” Awaka said, via Brian J. Pederson of Arizona Desert Swarm. “I pride myself on rebounding the basketball, playing defense, sort of doing all the little things to help my team win. Scoring, I’m trying to improve it, being more comfortable making decisions.”
Former Gonzaga big man, and current Arizona grad assistant Przemek Karnowski, who was listed at 7-foot-1 and 288 pounds during his playing days, has been putting in work with the former Volunteer to help prepare him for the upcoming season.
One area they have been focusing on is how to play defense without fouling.
Getting whistled has been an issue for Awaka, as he has averaged 1.9 fouls per game despite playing only 11.7 minutes in his career. Last year, he averaged 2.5 fouls in only 13.1 minutes.
Improving in that area has been a point of emphasis during his time in Tuscon.
“Fouling is definitely one,” Awaka said. “Just making better decisions on the perimeter, playmaking, knowing how to read defenders and how cover guards in the pick and roll. Also, being able to shoot the 15-foot jumper and possibly send it to 3-point range as well.”
Expanding his offensive range would lead to more playing time. His offensive repertoire has been limited to this point, with 70% of his shots coming at the rim with zero three-point attempts.
Becoming a threat outside of the paint will not only help the Wildcats this season, but will also improve Awaka’s outlook as a pro prospect.