How Arizona Dominated South Dakota State to Stay Undefeated

Arizona controlled the game from the opening tip, never trailing en route to a convincing 28-point victory. The Wildcats built an early lead and carried that advantage through a strong second half, showing a combination of physicality, efficient offense, and strong rebounding.

Continued skill and depth for the Wildcats is what was able to separate the team from every other one they faced throughout the non-conference schedule and with conference play up next, the team will have to build on their success while entering a new form of competition.

Standout Performances

Dec 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) makes a three-point basket during the first half of the game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Koa Peat led the Wildcats with 19 points and 14 rebounds, anchoring Arizona’s interior presence and showcasing his scoring and rebounding prowess.

Motiejus Krivas had a significant impact on both ends, posting 13 points, 11 rebounds, and six blocks, which gave Arizona a defensive edge in the paint.

Jaden Bradley chipped in with a double-double of 13 points and 10 assists, facilitating the offense and distributing the ball effectively.

Team Stats & Game Flow

Arizona’s dominance extended beyond individual box scores:

The Wildcats outrebounded South Dakota State 45–30, controlling the boards and limiting second-chance opportunities for the visitors.

Arizona outscored the Jackrabbits 46–26 in the paint, highlighting their effective interior scoring and ability to attack close to the basket.

Arizona built a 51–35 halftime lead and never looked back, using size and athleticism to stay in command throughout.

South Dakota State struggled offensively for much of the contest, with its offense sputtering particularly late in the first half and early in the second. The Jackrabbits were unable to sustain momentum, falling to 7-8 on the season.

Dec 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; South Dakota State Jackrabbits guard Bubz Alvarez (12) dunks the ball during the second half of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona’s depth was also on full display, as multiple lineups maintained pressure without a drop in intensity. The Wildcats pushed the pace consistently, converting turnovers into transition baskets and forcing South Dakota State to defend for the full shot clock on most possessions.

Defensively, Arizona protected the rim all night, contesting shots and altering driving lanes, which contributed to the Jackrabbits’ uneven shooting performance.

The crowd at McKale Memorial Center stayed engaged as Arizona continued to rotate players and build chemistry ahead of conference play. Performances like this reinforce the Wildcats’ reputation as one of the most complete teams in the country, capable of winning through physicality, execution, and depth.

What’s Next for Arizona

Dec 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bryce James (6) reacts after a dunk was made over South Dakota State Jackrabbits during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

With their flawless nonconference slate now complete, the Wildcats will focus on Big 12 Conference play beginning with a matchup against Utah. Arizona’s depth, rebounding strength, and balanced scoring make them one of the nation’s most formidable teams heading into league competition.

