Arizona Wildcats Now Own College Football's Longest Active Winning Streak
This past Saturday, the Arizona Wildcats certainly didn't look like themselves when they beat Northern Arizona in a contest that saw them trailing at halftime, but the most important thing is they were able to win and remain undefeated.
Now in the Big 12 Conference that is projected to get a maximum of two teams into the College Football Playoff depending on how the season shakes out, they need to win as many games as possible to put their strongest resume in front of the committee.
A loss to FCS-level Northern Arizona would have been devastating.
Fortunately, football is a week-to-week sport and they can turn the page to focus on their huge showdown with Kansas State on Friday that will have major ramifications on the national scale.
Although this technically isn't a Big 12 game since both schools agreed to this contest before conference realignment, it's still a matchup between two top 20 programs who have their sights set on winning a championship.
Heading into Friday's game, Arizona also has a streak on the line.
After Michigan was thumped by Texas at home on Saturday, the Wildcats now own the longest active winning streak in college football at the FBS level.
This started on Oct. 14 when they trounced Washington State 44-6 coming off two straight losses to Washington and USC.
That victory has propelled them to nine in a row, highlighted by their Alamo Bowl win against Oklahoma that proved to be former head coach Jedd Fisch's last game in charge of the program.
Brent Brennan has been able to keep this winning streak alive, beating New Mexico in the season opener and coming back to defeat Northern Arizona, but Friday will undoubtedly be the greatest test he's faced since being named head coach.
If the Wildcats are able to pull off the upset, not only will they still be owners of the longest winning streak in the country, but they will also have made a massive statement by knocking off Kansas State who many people were projecting to win the Big 12 Conference this year.