Top Defensive X-Factors in Arizona’s Bowl Matchup



Defensive Anchor: Dalton Johnson (S)

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to ESPN.com, Dalton Johnson led the Wildcats in tackles this season, totaling an impressive 97 total tackles (48 solo) across 2025.

He also contributed four interceptions, seven pass break-ups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery, plus a sack and two tackles for loss.

His coverage work and all-around defensive play earned him a strong PFF defensive grade for the season.

Johnson isn’t just a stat-getter, but he’s a leader and playmaker who has repeatedly made big plays in key games (e.g., interceptions, turnovers, tackling).

As a safety who both tackles and takes the ball away, Johnson can swing momentum through interceptions, pass breakups, or key stops. In a bowl setting that is often high-stakes and competitive, his experience, reliability, and knack for creating turnovers and chaos will be vital.

Versatile Defensive Back: Genesis Smith (S)

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Smith ended the season with 77 total tackles, including run-defense and coverage duties and added one interception on the year. Smith has been one of the most consistent players on a deep Arizona defense.

On top of on-field performance, he’s been recognized off the field as well: he was placed on a national watch list for sportsmanship and leadership.

Smith helps the Wildcats maintain balance tackling near the line and covering deep when needed. His versatility gives the defensive coordinator flexibility in scheme and personnel, which could be especially valuable if the opponent in the bowl game tries to test both the pass and run.

Experienced Corner / Secondary Leader: Treydan Stukes (CB)

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stukes finished 2025 with 52 total tackles and recorded four interceptions tying for the team lead in picks.

He also added six pass break-ups, showing his strong presence in a potent pass defense.

As a senior and long-time member of the secondary, his experience and knowledge of the scheme give the Wildcats a steady leader at cornerback heading in to the game as he has already proved himself all year long.

In high-stakes games like bowls, pressure and nerves can lead to mistakes; having a veteran corner like Stukes helps minimize those errors. His ability to make plays on the ball like interceptions, pass breakups can be the difference in a tight game, especially if the opponent depends on the pass like SMU has at times when the run game does not find a rhythm.

Supporting Defensive Standouts: Linebackers & DB Depth

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates with Ayden Garnes (9), Dalton Johnson (43) and Genesis Smith (12) after an interception against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the secondary draws a lot of attention, a few other defenders deserve mention for contributing to the overall defensive success:

Max Harris (LB): Provides physicality and run support near the line. In key games, Harris has led or nearly led the team in tackles and even added tackles for loss.



Taye Brown (LB): A valuable component of the Wildcats’ front-seven and run defense scheme. His ability to plug gaps and make stops helps complement the pass defenders.

These players contribute to what has become a top-tier defense. As a unit in 2025, Arizona ranked among the nation’s best, allowing roughly 293.6 yards per game overall, with only 155.3 yards per game allowed in the passing game.

On top of the low yardage allowed, the Wildcats also led the country in turnover margin according to ncaa.com. They all look to use the strength of defensive depth to help seal the season off with a Holiday Bowl victory.