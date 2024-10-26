Arizona Wildcats QB Commit Receives Offer from SEC Power
The Arizona Wildcats under first-year head coach Brent Brennan have struggled to get things going with their passing attack this season, as their starting quarterback, Noah Fifita, has failed to keep the ball out of the hands of the opposing team.
The sophomore performed much better last season, throwing only six interceptions to 25 touchdowns, but the Wildcats were in the much weaker and now defunct PAC-12 conference, while they are now in the Big 12.
Arizona has seen the level of competition step up, not only on the field but also on the recruiting trail this year, as earlier this week, the Florida Gators made an offer to three-star quarterback recruit Robert McDaniel, who has been committed to the Wildcats since May of this year.
McDaniel, a senior out of Hughson High School in Hughson, California, is the 511th-ranked recruit in the country, the 33rd-ranked quarterback, and the 41st-ranked prospect from the state of California.
McDaniel is having a spectacular senior year for Hughson High School, throwing for 1,898 yards on 112 of 173 passing with 26 touchdowns to only one interception.
The high school senior measures in at 6'1 and 190 pounds, so he will need to add more muscle to his frame before he can think about starting at the collegiate level.
McDaniel participated in the Elite 11 Finals over the summer, a camp for all of the top quarterback recruits in the country to show what they are made of, as a late invite after an injury sidelined Tennessee Volunteers commit George MacIntyre.
The senior had a solid showing at the showcase, having a strong pro day on Wednesday of the camp's week, and throwing for four touchdowns during a 7-on-7 game on Thursday, the final day of camp.
Charles Power, the Director of Scouting and Rankings for On3 ranked McDaniel as the number 10 quarterback in the camp after the senior's strong showing.
Both the Wildcats and the Gators are in need of a new quarterback to lead their respective programs, as Florida has gone through multiple players at the position this year, with none of them sticking as viable options to help the team compete in the SEC.
For Arizona, they are hopeful that the offer from Florida does not sway McDaniel, as he could be the next piece in the puzzle to getting them back on track under head coach Brent Brennan should he live up to expectations.