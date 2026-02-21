Social Media Reacts To Arizona’s Marquee Matchup With Houston

In of the most hyped-up games of the season, the #4 Arizona Wildcats took on the #2 Houston Cougars in a battle for the top spot in the Big 12.

Arizona recently snapped its mini-losing skid with a win over BYU, and they aimed to keep the ball rolling against one of the best teams in the entire country.

With a blistering scheduling still ahead, the Wildcats were looking to make a statement against a team that recently jumped them in the AP Poll rankings. As such, social media was on high alert throughout the matchup.

Social media’s thoughts

“Awaka gets the and 1. Amazing start! Arizona 9 UH 2”

“Houston has to withstand this early punch from Arizona, but man they are bullying the Cougars right now.”

“LET'S GO”

“Houston off to a great start 😂. Was always Arizona”

“Couldn't have asked for a better start from the Wildcats.

Arizona up 9-2 at the media timeout and looks locked in on both sides of the ball.”

Couldn't have asked for a better start from the Wildcats.



“Offense, defense, every phase of the game, Arizona is playing with full-speed.

Especially the bigs moving around with some hustle.”

Offense, defense, every phase of the game, Arizona is playing with full-speed.



“A lot of game left, obviously, but this start is a reminder that Arizona is still really damn good.

You know, in case you forgot”

A lot of game left, obviously, but this start is a reminder that Arizona is still really damn good.



“Arizona leads 18-11 with 11 minutes left in the first half. ADO looks fantastic as expected.”

“Arizona and Houston are two teams that can really win it all fr, of course I want Duke to win but those two teams are really damn good.”

“Arizona is beating Houston at their own game thus far. A lot of extra effort plays and disruptive defense so far.”

“Halftime at Fertitta Center

(4) Arizona 36

(2) Houston 31

» Emanuel Sharp (HOU): 7 points

» Anthony Dell'Orso (ARIZ): 14 points

» Jaden Bradley (ARIZ): 8 points”

“A little SMOOCH!

14 for Delly to lead all scorers.”

”Anthony Dell'Orso and Kharchenkov have both played exceptionally well. Arizona needs Burries and Krivas to come up with big second half's to take down Houston.



Will be a tough chore.”

“arizona is allergic to making their free throws apparently”

“Arizona is trying to see if they can win a game without making a free throw”

“Arizona isn't winning this game with its bigs in foul trouble and Burries and Peat out. It will be lucky to stay in it at all.”

“Uzan with a 3 and Tommy Lloyd calls timeout with Arizona down 44-42 with 14:04 left.”

“He has been open quite a bit. Arizona needs to give him the damn ball.”

“H2 | 11:38

(4) Arizona 48

(2) Houston 50

Houston’s 12-for-13 mark at the stripe paired with more consistent scoring stretches have kept it afloat, and part of how the Cougars are winning the second half 19-12”

“Back-to-back 20-point games for Delly for the first time in an Arizona uniform.”

“No team embodies “next man up” like Arizona”

“Arizona outworking Houston…. Didn’t see that coming… they are the better team so far…”

“Arizona leads 58-50 with 5:59 left and Houston calls timeout.”

“10-0 run for the Cats!”

“This is a darn impressive win on the road against Houston by a short handed Arizona team.”

“Big time win for Arizona”