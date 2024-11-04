Arizona Wildcats Quarterback Having 'Disappointing Year'
The Arizona Wildcats have faced many trials and tribulations this season, their first as a member of the Big 12 after spending the last four and a half decades in the PAC-12.
It has not been the easiest of transitions, and their record can show you as much, as they played to a 10-3 record overall in 2023, with a 7-2 record in conference play, while playing to a 3-6 record overall and a 1-5 record in conference play so far this year.
It is a testament to the immense jump in talent that takes place from the PAC-12 to the Big 12, but the Wildcats still expected so much more from many of their players.
One player in particular who was expected to have a great season was redshirt sophomore quarterback Noah Fifita.
Fifita had a phenomenal showing in 2023, throwing for 2,869 yards with 25 touchdowns to only six interceptions on 241 of 333 passing, a 72.4 completion percentage.
The quarterback's production has not been near that same level this year, however, and in a recent article from CBS Sports, Shehan Jeyarajah placed all of the quarterbacks from the Big 12 into tiers, putting Fifita in Tier III: the disappointing years tier.
Fifita joins West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene on the list as well as Kansas Jayhawks signal caller Jalon Daniels.
"The Wildcats have put the weight of their roster on the partnership of Fifita and receiver Tetairoa McMillan," writes Jeyarajah, "Unfortunately, teams are getting wise to it. Fifita's completion percentage dropped from 72% to 59.9% and he has 10 interceptions to only 11 touchdowns. McMillan has 57 catches for 982 yards and five touchdowns. Every other wide receiver combined has 49 catches for 515 yards and four touchdowns. Think that's predictable?"
It is this predictability that has led to a massive drop in the quarterback's production, but he does not have any other real weapon that stands out.
Fifita has thrown for 2,324 yards with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 197 of 322 passing, a 61.2 completion percentage.
While the drop in the quarterback's production has not helped Arizona's chances at staying competitive in ball games this year, the team faces much bigger issues than just who is under center every Saturday.
It has been nothing short of a disappointing season for Noah Fifita and the Wildcats as a whole, but by no means can the blame for the entire year be placed solely on the redshirt sophomore.