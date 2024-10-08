Arizona Wildcats Reveal Game Time for Huge Matchup with Colorado Buffaloes
The Arizona Wildcats will host the Colorado Buffaloes in their homecoming game on Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. mountain time, the Big 12 announced on Monday.
The game will be broadcast on Fox and is already sold out, per a tweet posted by the Wildcats announcing the game time.
It will be the Wildcats’ fourth game on Fox this season. It will also be their first afternoon game at home in October in eight years, per the Tucson Star. The last afternoon game the Wildcats hosted in October was against USC at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2016.
The temperature could be a factor. But, it may not be as overwhelming a factor as it might be. Weather.com is projecting a high of 92 degrees on game day.
Arizona (3-2, 1-1 in Big 12) is preparing to travel to Provo, Utah, to face the BYU Cougars (5-0, 2-0) at 1 p.m. mountain on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The game will be broadcast on Fox. Provo will also host Fox’s pre-game show, Big Noon Kickoff.
Arizona and Colorado played regularly in the Pac-12 Conference after the Buffaloes joined the league before the 2011 season. The pair opted to move to the Big 12 this season after the Pac-12 failed to hold together and 10 of its members went to three other conferences.
The Buffaloes (4-1, 2-0) are one of the most talked-about teams in college football, thanks in part to cornerback Travis Hunter, who to some is the leading Heisman Trophy candidate. He is the rare two-way player in college football, one that can play both wide receiver and cornerback at a high level and do it the entire game.
There is also head coach Deion “Prime Time” Sanders, who is in his second season as Colorado’s coach and is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His son, Shedeur, is the starting quarterback. Another son, Shilo, plays on defense but suffered an injury a few weeks ago.
Arizona is coming off a 28-22 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, one that eliminated the chance for an undefeated Big 12 slate. Amid that loss, the Wildcats’ placekicker, Tyler Loop, was named the Big 12 Conference’s special teams player of the week.
Loop had an incredible game, as he became the first kicker in Arizona history to make five field goals in a game in the Wildcats’ loss to Texas Tech. He also became just the third player in the nation to make five field goals in a game this season, which included a make from 52 yards.
One of his kicks on Saturday night was so long that it went over the net behind the goal posts. While he made five field goals, the Arizona offense was only able to score one touchdown.