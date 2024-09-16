Arizona Wildcats Tumble in Newest Big 12 Conference Football Power Rankings
The Arizona Wildcats received a rude welcome to the Big 12 despite their game against the Kansas State Wildcats not officially being a conference matchup.
Because this game was scheduled prior to realignment, the Wildcats' visit to Manhattan was considered an out-of-conference game despite both teams now calling the Big 12 home. Luckily for Arizona, it won’t count toward those standings.
Their trip to the Little Apple was not a successful one. Kansas State defeated them 31-7, as Arizona recorded the first points of the game with 7:26 remaining in the first quarter and were shut out the rest of the way.
Another dominant performance from star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan wasn’t enough to help propel the team to victory. He continued his torrid start to the season catching 11 more passes for 138 yards.
Head coach Brent Brenan took full responsibility for the shortcomings that his team exhibited in their first real test of the season.
As a result of the lopsided matchup, the Wildcats have dropped in the Big 12 power rankings shared by Pete Mundo of Heartland College Sports.
Heading into Week 3, Arizona was No. 10 in the rankings. They fell to No. 12 as their first taste of the conference was a bad one and there are some holes to address.
“Arizona showed up in the old Big 12 and got manhandled. They got smoked against the rush and had trouble getting anything going in the run game. This team has great talent at the skill positions, but the issues remain, notably at defensive line and running back. Their resume looks less impressive by the week, as well. New Mexico stinks and scored more points vs. Arizona than it did against Montana State, the Northern Arizona game was messy, and now this fiasco.”
This is certainly not the kind of start Brennan was hoping for as the Wildcats were viewed as College Football Playoff hopefuls with a potential run to the Big 12 title. That can still happen, as this will not count toward the conference record, but it wasn’t the kind of confidence-instilling performance they were seeking.
Going into a bye off such a brutal loss normally isn’t ideal, but it will provide the Wildcats with a chance to reset and figure some things out.
They will need some really good days of practice as things aren’t going to be getting any easier.
When they return to the gridiron, they will be taking a trip to face the Utah Utes in their first Big 12 conference game. The Utes are currently No. 12 in the country and No. 3 in Mundo’s rankings.