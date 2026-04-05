Arizona Players Who Won't Be on Roster in 2026-27

The 2025-2026 season for the Arizona Wildcats was one to remember, capturing both the regular-season and tournament titles in the Big 12, setting a program record for wins, and reaching the Final Four for the first time in 25 years.

That legendary run for the No. 1-seeded (West Region) Wildcats has come to a close after losing to the No. 1 (Midwest Region) Michigan Wolverines in a 91-73 routing in Indianapolis. Although the season did not end the way many fans predicted, it was still a successful one. With head coach Tommy Lloyd coming back for another five years, there is plenty to still be excited about.

Hell of a ride. Thank you Wildcat Nation. pic.twitter.com/R5GXHTcv7M — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) April 5, 2026

While the Wildcats have plenty of talented players returning to the program next season, and many others are either leaving due to it being their last year of eligibility, or their stock in the NBA Draft has grown immensely.

With the 2025-2026 season officially over, let's take a look at which players Arizona fans will have to say goodbye to after an electric year.

Jaden Bradley

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) dribbles the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The leader, the floor general, the second-half closer, Bradley earned every one of those nicknames since joining the program in 2023 after transferring from Alabama. Bradley averaged 13.3 points and a team-high 4.4 assists through the year, displaying the fully developed skills that made him the team's anchor.

After this year, many fans of the Wildcats consider him arguably the best point guard in Arizona history.

Evan Nelson

Jan 21, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Evan Nelson (21) dribbles the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

A local standout in Tucson, Nelson played for the Salpointe High School Lancers and helped lead the team to the state championship. Afterward, he decided to play for Harvard and later transferred to Arizona so he could play one more season in his hometown.

Nelson rarely saw the court in his senior year, but he contributed whenever his name was called to take the floor.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts during the second half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Jackson Francois

Francois was another reserve player who did not see the floor much throughout the season, mostly filling in during garbage time. Nonetheless, he still made sure to play his best when he was chosen to take the court.

Tobe Awaka

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) shoots against Utah State Aggies forward Garry Clark (11) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the other anchors on the team and one of the most imposing big men, Awaka's contributions made the Wildcats a team to be feared in the conference and NCAA. Although Awaka came off the bench, he was still a rebounding menace, coming in 10th in rebounds.

The Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year also finished the season 28th in the NCAA (9.1) and 20th in offensive rebounds (3.5). Awaka's unrelenting rebounding skills and presence in the paint will be missed by Arizona.

Potential NBA Drafts Picks

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) shoots over Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Bradley and Awaka have all the skills to make it on an NBA team and succeed, but these freshmen and one big man have high potential to get drafted by the NBA and immediately see minutes on the court.

Brayden Burries was the team's leader in points and finished the season on the All-Big 12 and freshman lists. Koa Peat did the same as Burries and established himself as one of the Wildcats' most valuable players. Motiejus Krivas came off a season-ending injury in 2024 and made an impressive bounce-back, finishing as the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.