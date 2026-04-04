Michigan Advances to Face UConn in Men’s National Championship Game After Routing Arizona

The 2026 NCAA men’s basketball tournament is in the final weekend with the Final Four in Indianapolis. No. 2 UConn advanced to its third national championship game in four years with a 71–62 win over No. 3 Illinois. In the second game, No. 1 Michigan routed No. 1 Arizona, 91–73. Here’s everything we saw during the two Final Four games.

Men’s March Madness Final Four recap from Indianapolis

More March Madness From Sports Illustrated

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