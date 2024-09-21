Arizona Wildcats Star Lands in the AFC South in 2025 NFL Mock Draft
It has been a somewhat disappointing start to the season for the Arizona Wildcats, as despite being 2-1 after three weeks, the last two games have not been good.
Coming into the 2024 campaign, the Wildcats were expected to have one of the best offenses in the country. In Week 1, it certainly appeared like that was going to be the case, as Arizona scored 66 points in a win over the New Mexico Lobos.
However, in the last two games, the offense has looked rather poor. In Week 2 against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, the Wildcats were only able to muster 22 points. Following that game, in a big matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats, Arizona only scored seven points in a very disappointing performance on a big stage.
While it has been a disappointing year so far, one bright spot for the program has been wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Coming into the season, McMillan was projected to be one of the best wide receivers in the country, and he is certainly living up to that hype.
In three games, McMillan has totaled 23 receptions, 453 receiving yards, and four receiving touchdowns. As one of the top players in the country, the young receiver is going to be a high draft pick when he declares.
Recently, Bleacher Report released a 2025 NFL Mock Draft and had the talented receiver going to the Tennessee Titans.
“Offense still appears to be the way go in Tennessee. The Titans offensive line has yet to be fully figured out, even with Bill Callahan molding the unit. Still, left tackle JC Latham has made significant strides already. Besides, the Titans already sunk a pair of premium draft picks in Latham and left guard Peter Skoronski. Will Levis is far from proving he's the long-term solution at quarterback.”
For the Titans, adding the talented wide out would make a lot of sense. Currently, Calvin Ridley is the No.1 option for Tennessee, as DeAndre Hopkins and Tyler Boyd will be free agents at the end of the year and probably won’t be part of the long-term plan.
The Titans were fourth in the mock draft, as if they were higher, taking a quarterback might be a possibility. However, Will Levis appears like he will have the rest of the season to prove what he can do in the league.
If Levis proves that he can be the franchise quarterback moving forward, adding an extremely talented receiver in McMillan to the team would make a lot of sense.