Panthers vs. 49ers Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 12 (Bet on Tetairoa McMillan)

A ton of intriguing player prop targets face off on Monday night in Week 12 of the 2025 season, as the San Francisco 49ers host the Carolina Panthers in a huge matchup for the NFC playoff picture.
Carolina, led by Bryce Young, Rico Dowdle and rookie Tetairoa McMillan, is 6-5 this season and looking to sneak into the postseason after pulling off several major upsets this season. Could another be coming in Week 12?
It won’t be easy, as the 49ers are 7-4 even though Brock Purdy (toe) has only played in three games this season. He returned from a lengthy absence in Week 11, leading George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and this vaunted San Fran offense to a big day against the Arizona Cardinals.
On Monday, I’m eyeing a few player props that involve these stars, as oddsmakers are expecting an offensive showdown with the total set at 48.5.
Let’s dive into each of these prop picks and their latest odds for the finale in Week 12 of the 2025 season.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Panthers vs. 49ers
- Brock Purdy OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-165)
- Christian McCaffrey OVER 42.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
- Tetairoa McMillan OVER 59.5 Receiving Yards (-118)
Brock Purdy OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-165)
Purdy has only appeared in three games this season, but he already has seven touchdown passes, tossing at least two scores in every game.
Last week, Purdy threw three scores against the Arizona Cardinals, and now he takes on a Carolina defense that is just 29th in EPA/Pass this season.
The 49ers threw the ball 35 and 38 times in Purdy’s first two starts, but he was limited in Week 11 since the team went up big early. I expect this game to be a little closer in Week 12, and Purdy should attack this secondary that has given up 15 passing touchdowns so far in 2025.
Christian McCaffrey OVER 42.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Christian McCaffrey is going to make an impact across this game, but I’m eyeing his receiving yards against his former team on Monday night.
CMC already has 74 catches for 732 yards and five scores this season, and he’s been targeted a whopping 96 times by Purdy and Mac Jones.
In Purdy’s starts, CMC’s receiving yards have been 73 (10 targets), 92 (11 targets) and 40 (six targets). He’s cleared 42.5 receiving yards in 10 of his 11 games this season, only falling short in Week 11.
Now, he takes on a Carolina defense that has given up the fourth-most receptions (54) to running backs this season. This is a dream matchup – and a very generous line – for the star running back on Monday.
Tetairoa McMillan OVER 59.5 Receiving Yards (-118)
McMillan has really impressed as a rookie this season, catching 54 of his 89 targets for 748 yards and four scores.
The 49ers are 28th in the NFL in EPA/Pass, and they have really struggled to limit teams in the passing game when it comes to counting numbers, allowing the second-most passing yards and the fourth-most passing touchdowns through 11 weeks.
That sets up well for McMillan, who is coming off a 12-target, eight-catch, 130-yard, two-score game against the Atlanta Falcons.
He’s cleared 59.5 receiving yards in seven of his 11 games this season, and the game script may favor McMillan as well. The Panthers are sizable road underdogs in this game, so they may be forced to play catch up down the stretch on Monday. I think the rookie has a big game against this beatable secondary.
