Arizona Wildcats Star Named to Prestigious Midseason All-America Team
Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan received yet another honor on Thursday, as he was the only player from the team named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl mid-season All-America team.
This is the first time McMillan has made the mid-season team. He is a draft-eligible junior who many NFL Draft analysts have mocked as a Top 10 pick in next April’s draft.
Through five games, he is sixth in touchdown catches among FBS receivers with four. He is also fifth with 664 receiving yards and 13th with 37 receptions. The Wildcats (3-2, 1-1 in Big 12) are preparing to face BYU on Saturday.
Thanks to his season so far, McMillan is climbing Arizona’s career receiving lists. He is sixth in career receiving yards with 2,768 and sixth in career receiving touchdowns with 22.
In the season opener, he had a game for the ages against New Mexico. He finished with 304 receiving yards, the second-most in a single game in Big 12 Conference history. He also scored four touchdowns in the game.
The following week he was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week, and AP National Player of the Week.
Earlier this season he was one of 11 Wildcats selected to the Senior Bowl Watch List for the 2025 game, set to be played on Feb. 1 in Mobile, Ala.
The other 10 Wildcats selected to the watch list were running back Quali Conley, defensive back Tacario Davis, linebacker Justin Flowe, kicker Tyler Loop, defensive lineman Chubba Ma’ae, defensive back Gunner Maldonado, linebacker Jacob Manu, offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, defensive lineman Tre Smith and defensive back Treydan Stukes.
Stukes is now out for the season with an injury. Maldonado has been out with an injury for multiple games.
McMillan has already earned preseason All-America and All-Big 12 selections after a massive 2023 in which he had 90 receptions, 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns for a Wildcats squad that went 10-3 in its last season in the Pac-12 Conference.
The Senior Bowl, held in Mobile, Ala., each year, is one of the most scouted all-star games once the regular season is concluded. The invitation comes with a place on one of two teams that will be coached by an NFL coaching staff. Every NFL team has scouts in attendance and many general managers also attend the week of practices.
In some cases, a great week at the Senior Bowl can help a draft-eligible player earn a spot in the annual NFL Scouting Combine in February in Indianapolis.