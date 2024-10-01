Arizona Wildcats Tetairoa McMillan Ranked Near Top of 2025 NFL Draft Board
The Arizona Wildcats' season received a huge jolt with their Week 5 performance against the Utah Utes in their Big 12 Conference opener.
The 23-10 upset victory on the road was the team’s most complete effort of the season. Some concerns that arose during their 31-7 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats two weeks later looked to be ironed out.
It was the best game their defense has played all season and the changes offensively on the sidelines paid dividends. A new play-caller was used and things looked to flow a lot smoother as more players were involved than in weeks past.
The running game was excellent and it was great to see another pass catcher, tight end Keyan Burnett, get involved to take pressure off of Tetairoa McMillan.
The star wide receiver is still the go-to for Noah Fifita, but if this team wants to reach the levels they believe capable of, other players had to step up. Not only is it important for the 2024 season, but it is imperative to have a foundation built for life after McMillan.
Despite only being a junior, all signs are pointing to this campaign being the last for him in Tuscon. And with good reason.
As shared by NFL draft analyst Steve Muench of ESPN, McMillan is arguably the No. 1 rated wide receiver in the 2025 class. The only other players in the discussion are two-way star Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes and Luther Burden III of the Missouri Tigers.
In Muench’s opinion, it is the Arizona star who comes in at No. 1 at the position and is near the top of his overall rankings including every player. While dominant in his own right, he is a little behind the star-studded pass-catching trio that headlined the 2024 class.
“At 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds, Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan can stretch the field vertically and pick up yards after the catch. He gets off the line and separates well for his size. He has the wide catch radius to make contested catches downfield and in the red zone. McMillan was one of the most productive receivers in the country last season, posting 1,402 yards. He already has 503 receiving yards and four scores this season. That makes him my WR1 and the fifth overall player on my board with a grade of 92. That said, McMillan would have still been WR4 in the 2024 class. Harrison (95), Nabers (95) and Odunze (93) all had higher grades,” wrote Muench.
Timing is everything when it comes to the NFL draft. McMillan wouldn’t have been in the discussion for a top 10 pick this year, but could find himself in the top five in 2025 if he continues performing at the level which has thus far.
Last season, those three wide receivers were the only ones consistently ahead of the Wildcats' No. 1 receiver in several categories. This year, he is looking to be in a class of his own.