Arizona Wildcats Superstar Tetairoa McMillan Named Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist
Things might not be going the way Arizona envisioned when they were getting ready for this season, but their superstar wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has been a pillar of success throughout the campaign so far.
He could have left the program in the transfer portal when Jedd Fisch took the Washington head coaching job, but he opted to return to the Wildcats for what is likely his final year in college before turning pro and being a surefire first-round NFL draft pick.
McMillan was predicted to shatter the record books for Arizona, and after his first game of the season where he had over 300 yards and four touchdowns, it looked like he was well on his way to doing that.
That largely won't happen, although he's now just 112 receiving yards shy of becoming the all-time leader in that category, but that doesn't mean he hasn't had a great season.
In fact, McMillan has now been named a semifinalist for the coveted Biletnikoff Award that honors the most outstanding FBS receiver.
He is now one of 11 players who are up for this award.
McMillan should have a good shot at winning it if he is able to put up some gaudy numbers during the final two games of the season.
Entering this weekend, he sits third in receiving yards (1,136), 10th in receptions (69), and 28th in touchdown receptions (7).
The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of 600 college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers.
From Nov. 19-24, votes can be made for the 11 semifinalists before the three finalists are revealed on Nov. 26.
Fans who want to case their vote for McMillan can do so here.