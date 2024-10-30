Arizona Wildcats Tetairoa McMillan Could Be Sneaky Target for This Team in NFL Draft
The Arizona Wildcats offense the last two seasons has revolved heavily around star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
One of the most talented pass catchers in college football, he was dominant in 2023 and has carried that over into 2024. He has recorded 57 receptions (ninth in college football) for 982 yards, (third in the nation) and five touchdowns.
Slowing him down despite knowing that is where the ball is going in the passing game more often than not has been a challenge. He possesses excellent size, standing 6’5” and weighing 212 pounds, profiling as a true No. 1 receiver in the NFL.
Despite being only a true junior, McMillan seems destined to leave Tuscon for the next level after the 2024 season. The Wildcats are having a tough season at 3-5 and passing up on the chance to be a potential top 10 pick would be difficult.
Right now, the Arizona star is somewhere in the top three among players at his position on draft boards. It depends on what position people have Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter player and Missouri Tigers playmaker Luther Burden III is up there as well.
Where could McMillan land in the 2025 NFL Draft should he declare? Matt Miller of ESPN believes that the Los Angeles Chargers would be a sneaky fit for him.
“Jim Harbaugh might be a run-first coach, but even he knows the Chargers have to expand the passing game for quarterback Justin Herbert. The 2024 draft saw Los Angeles add Ladd McConkey, who can be great in the slot, but the offense lacks a true deep threat. McMillan's over-the-top speed and ability to win on contested passes would be a dream fit if he's still available when the Chargers are on the clock,” the draft expert wrote.
The Chargers saw a ton of established talent depart this offseason after Jim Harbaugh was hired. Veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears and Mike Williams was released as a cap casualty.
Running back Austin Ekeler departed in free agency along with tight end Gerald Everett.
That has left Justin Herbert working with essentially an entirely new group of skill position players; wide receivers Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston are the only holdovers from last season.
Adding a player of McMillan’s caliber to the mix would help them take things to the next level. Ladd McConkey currently leads the team with 30 receptions for 376 yards and four touchdowns.
A Harbaugh-led offense is never going to be overly explosive in the passing game, as he relies heavily on defense and running the ball. But, to find success, the threat of beating you downfield needs to exist.
Los Angeles currently doesn’t have that, but McMillan would change that instantly.