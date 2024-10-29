Multiple NFL Team Scouts in Attendance for Arizona Football Game Saturday
Very soon, there will be more top Arizona Wildcats football players in the pros.
On Saturday, Justin Spears of the Tuscon Star reported that multiple NFL team scouts were in attendance for the Wildcats' game against the West Virginia Mountaineers. Although the team fell to WVU 31-26, the future pros wearing an Arizona uniform did not disappoint.
The scouts were in for a pleasant surprise on Saturday as star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan had one of his best games of the season against their Big 12 rival. McMillan is projected to go in the first round of next April’s NFL Draft, potentially the first wide receiver taken off the board. On Saturday, scouts in attendance found out why.
According to Spears, scouts from the New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, and Denver Broncos were all in attendance for the game.
One thing that all three of those teams desperately need on their team next season is a top wide receiver.
The sophomore wideout picked up 10 receptions for 202 yards and a receiving touchdown in the loss to the Mountaineers. He surpassed 100 yards receiving for the first time since the game against Texas Tech in week 5. He reached the milestone for the fourth time this season.
He is now only 18 yards shy of reaching 1,000 yards receiving on the season for the second straight year. In 2023, he finished the year with 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Although it hasn’t been the best year for the Wildcats as they continue to look for their new identity under first-year coach Brent Brennan, the Hawaiian native has continued to impress with his talent on the field.
Another top player in the eyes of many heading into the final weeks of the season is defensive back Tacario Davis. Another player in the program who has been linked to first-round potential in the 2025 NFL Draft, the junior from Long Beach, California, picked up four tackles in the contest.
Scouts will have another chance to have a look at McMillan, Davis, and the rest of the Wildcats as they look to salvage their season this Saturday on the road in Orlando against the UCF Knights. Arizona must win three of their final four games to reach bowl eligibility for the second straight season.