Arizona Wildcats Tetairoa McMillan Is Third Receiver off Board in Recent Mock Draft
The Arizona Wildcats are going to have a massive void to fill on the offensive side of the ball with star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan opting to forgo the remainder of his college eligibility to declare for the 2025 NFL draft.
He was incredibly productive during his time in Tucson, setting several program single-game and career records.
In 37 contests, he caught 213 passes for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns.
His career was capped off by earning a spot on the All-American team in 2024, as he has set himself up to be a high pick in the upcoming draft.
However, just as the case was for the 2024 NFL draft, there are a lot of talented players at the wide receiver position.
Three pass catchers were selected in the top nine; Marvin Harrison Jr. of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Malik Nabers of the LSU Tigers and Rome Odunze of the Washington Huskies. They were picked fourth, sixth and ninth by the Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants and Chicago Bears.
This year, McMillan is going to be competing with Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes and Luther Burden III of the Missouri Tigers for the No. 1 wide receiver spot.
In a recent mock draft produced by Dalton Miller of Pro Football Network, McMillan is the third wide receiver off the board.
Hunter is selected at No. 3 by the Jacksonville Jaguars and Burden is picked at No. 5 by the Cleveland Browns.
That leaves the Arizona star to be selected No. 6 by the Tennessee Titans.
“Speaking of separation, that is something we’ll need to be cognizant of when discussing Tetairoa McMillan. His wingspan is otherworldly, and he’s endlessly fluid for being 6’5″. However, that frame makes it difficult to be explosive in and out of sharper breaks, which naturally puts McMillan in more contested situations than the shiftier types ruling the league. Mike Evans will be a popular comp for McMillan, but Evans has 20 pounds and far greater natural physicality to his game. The fact is, McMillan’s archetype doesn’t really exist at the NFL level. His closest stylistic comp would likely be Tee Higgins, who is certainly a good NFL wide receiver.”
Another player the Wildcats standout pass catcher has been compared to at the next level is Drake London of the Atlanta Falcons.
Like Evans, he is a tall, lanky wide receiver who uses his size to create separation, overcoming the lack of shiftiness in his game.
Landing with the Titans, at least with how they are currently constructed, would be a tough landing spot.
As Miller pointed out, their quarterback situation leaves a lot to be desired, which could doom a young wide receiver early in his career.