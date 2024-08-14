Arizona Wildcats Volleyball Draws Brutal Big 12 Schedule in League Debut
The Arizona Wildcats women’s volleyball team will face and 18-match Big 12 schedule as the program starts its first campaign in the league later this month.
Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah joined the Big 12 officially in August. The Wildcats will play all three of their three former Pac-12 rivals this season.
The Wildcats will play four teams twice, all of which are in their time zone. Along with Arizona’s three former Pac-12 rivals, the Wildcats will face BYU twice. It will face the remaining teams in league action once.
Additionally, five of the league’s teams were in the final Top 25 AVCA rankings — Arizona State, Kansas, BYU, Houston and Baylor. With double matchups against ASU and BYU, the Wildcats have seven matches against ranked opponents in last year’s poll.
Arizona opens the league slate with a road trip to the state of Texas, where it faces Baylor on Sept. 25 and then TCU on Sept. 27.
Before that, the Wildcats will play in four non-conference tournaments, two of which it will host. Arizona will face Boise State, VCU and Tennessee State in the Cactus Classic from Aug. 30-Sept. 1. That tournament serves as Arizona’s regular-season opener.
Later, Arizona will host North Dakota State and Southern Utah in the Wildcat Classic Sept. 19-21.
Arizona will make trips to the Alabama State Tournament in Montgomery, Ala., from Sept. 5-7, and the New Mexico State Tournament in Las Cruces, N.M., from Sept. 13-14.
Arizona will face its in-state rival, Arizona State, on Oct. 9 in Tempe and then on Oct. 24 in Tucson.
Arizona is coming off an 8-23 season in 2023, with a 3-17 record in the Pac-12. The Wildcats were selected 12th in the Big 12 preseason poll, with Kansas topping the rankings ahead of BYU, Arizona State and TCU.
Fifth-year outside hitter Jaelyn Hodge was the only Wildcats player selected to the All-Big 12 Preseason team.
Arizona 2024-25 Women’s Volleyball Schedule
(all times local; *-Big 12 Conference game)
(home matches at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz.)
Aug 24 at Northern Colorado (exhibition), 1:00 PM
Cactus Classic – Tucson, Ariz.
Aug 30 vs. Boise State, 6:00 PM, ESPN+
Aug 31 vs. VCU, 12:30 PM, ESPN+
Sep 1 vs. Tennessee State, 12:30 PM, ESPN+
Alabama State Tournament – Montgomery, Ala.
Sep 5 at Alabama State, 4:00 PM
Sep 6 vs. Prairie View A&M, 1:00 PM
Sep 7 vs. Alabama, 8:00 AM
New Mexico State Tournament – Las Cruces, N.M.
Sep 13 vs. Abilene Christian, 9:00 AM
Sep 13 vs. Texas Southern, 3:00 PM
Sep 14 at New Mexico State, 1:00 PM
Wildcat Classic – Tucson, Ariz.
Sep 19 vs. North Dakota State, 6 PM, ESPN+
Sep 21 vs. Southern Utah, 12:00 PM, ESPN+
Sep 25 at Baylor*, 5:00 PM
Sep 27 at TCU*, 4:30 PM, ESPN+
Oct 2 vs. BYU*, 6:00 PM, ESPN+
Oct 4 vs. Utah*, 12:00 PM, ESPN+
Oct 9 at Arizona State*, 7:00 PM
Oct 16 vs. Colorado*, 6:00 PM, ESPN+
Oct 18 vs. Houston*, 6:00 PM, ESPN+
Oct 24 vs. Arizona State*, 6:00 PM, ESPN+
Oct 31 at Utah*, 6:00 PM
Nov 2 at BYU*, 12:00 PM
Nov 6 vs. Kansas State*, 6:00 PM, ESPN+
Nov 8 vs. Kansas*, 6:00 PM, ESPN+
Nov 14 at Cincinnati*, 4:00 PM
Nov 17 at West Virginia*, 10:00 AM, ESPN+
Nov 21 at Colorado*, 6:00 PM
Nov 23 vs. Iowa State*, 2:00 PM, ESPN+
Nov 27 vs. UCF*, 1:00 PM, ESPN+
Nov 29 at Texas Tech*, 12:00 PM