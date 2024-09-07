Arizona Wildcats vs. Kansas State Wildcats Named Top Realignment Game
The Arizona Wildcats started off their 2024 with a great offensive performance in Week 1. The Wildcats were able to pick up the win, as they started off their season in the Big-12 on a positive note.
In Week 2, the Wildcats will have an easy matchup against Northern Arizona. Arizona will be coming into the game as a massive favorite and this should be an easy win for the Wildcats.
While Week 2 should be an easy one, Week 3 will be the first big test of the season for Arizona. The Wildcats will be kicking off their “conference schedule” as they will be facing Kansas State. While these two teams are in the same conference, this game actually won’t count for their conference record because it was agreed to be in an out of conference matchup while Arizona was still in the Pac-12.
Brad Shepard of Bleacher Report recently named the matchup between Arizona and Kansas State as one of the top conference realignment games of the season. Even if it doesn’t count toward the conference record, this will be a fun one.
“With Texas and Oklahoma gone, will perennial powers Kansas State and Oklahoma State rise to the top? Will upstart new kids on the block, Utah and Arizona, show they aren't just beasts in the Pac-12? Can UCF have a sophomore surge in its second year in the league? Don't sleep on Iowa State or West Virginia, either.
"A game like Arizona versus Kansas State will help us clear the path to a title. It's also an exciting clash of styles between a high-octane Arizona offense and a rugged K-State defense. Buckle up.”
Kansas State will have a more difficult game in Week 2, as they will be on the road facing Tulane. However, they are a sizable favorite still, and we should see a matchup of two Top-25 teams in Week 3 between Arizona and Kansas State.
Week 3 will be a fun matchup between two teams that are very good but very different. Arizona has one of the most explosive offenses that we have seen so far this season, as wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan might have 600 receiving yards on the season after playing Northern Arizona.
Kansas State will head into the matchup with one of the better defenses in the country, and if anyone can slow down Arizona’s offense in the Big 12, it will be them. Come Week 3, this will be one of the best matchups we will see.